Dani Turner kn0ows the shot is going to fall. It feels too good out of her hands not to snap the net.
“I’m 0 for 12!” the senior guard for the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team said of her 3-point shooting so far this season. “Just getting used to the pace of the game again, it’s different than in practice and when you come in and shoot on your own. I think as the season goes on, our percentages will definitely get better because we’ll be used to that pace and even just finding the rim a lot earlier and getting a shot off faster.”
Through their first three games, the Mavericks are a dismal 10 for 59 as a team from the 3-point line — 16.9%. For a team that likes to shoot the 3, it’s a head-scratcher, but they’re not panicked about stats after three games.
The 3-point line in women’s basketball this year matches the international and men’s college distance of 22 feet, 1¾ inches, a healthy step back from the 20-9 distance last season and even farther back for incoming freshmen, who were shooting from 19-9 in high school.
“At first, it was more ... the distance wasn’t much difference, it was just figuring out where you were on the court,” said Kelsey Siemons, a 6-foot-1 forward who is a career 36.8% shooter from beyond the arc.
A fifth-year senior, Siemons instinctively knew where she was on the court the past four years.
“Every day, I’d shoot it and someone would be like, ‘Your foot was on the line.’ It was like every day,” she said. “It took me a while to figure out where I was.”
Turner laughed that she’s surprised she’s behind the new line, because last season, the toe of her shoe was as close to the line as possible.
The Colorado Mesa women like to shoot the 3, some years more than others.
In Taylor Wagner’s first nine seasons as CMU’s coach, the Mavericks shot about 30% from the 3-point line, with a high of 36.3 in 2013-14 and a low of 29.9 in 2019-20, the only year they’ve shot under 30%.
They’ve attempted 22.5 per game and made 7.5 per game in that time, slightly above the Division II average of 20.5 and 6.4, which was a national all-time high and part of the NCAA’s reasoning for moving the women’s line back.
It’s not so much the distance, it’s adjusting to teams playing more zone defense and getting into the proper set quicker, the players say.
“I think it’s the timing and how hard Mariah (Martin) is getting pressured (to realize) when is the right time to go and get that pressure released from her and be able to get into our sets a lot quicker,” Turner said. “I don’t think the 3-point distance has a difference on how we run our sets.”
Wagner says it’s a matter of getting the timing down and the players adjusting to how defenses are playing.
“Even with our sets, moving back that little bit, where the screen comes, the timing with everything, I still think that’s a work in progress,” he said after the Mavs’ first weekend. “After the game, I told the girls, you have to prepare yourself individually, can you play when they play zone, can you play when they press us, can you play when it’s an aggressive man? That’s the way I think we need to attack it. They have to spend that time in practice and on their own to prepare themselves for different situations.”
The players are doing just that.
“Me and Dani get in the gym every day and get up shots and we’re making all our shots,” said Martin, who has made two of 18 from the 3-point line in the first three games but is CMU’s second-leading scorer at 13 points a game, behind Turner’s 14.7.
“We’re making them in warmups, we’re making all the shots in shootaround, in practice. I feel like maybe we’re not finding the rim soon enough. I know our percentages aren’t great right now, but we’re putting in the work.”
Siemons has hit six 3-pointers so far this season, two in each game, taking 18. The rest of the team combined has made only four of 41. Things started to turn Tuesday night in an exhibition game against Utah Valley, with CMU knocking down nine 3s in the game, including six of its first nine attempts. Siemons made four, all in the first half, and the Mavericks were shooting 61.5% from the 3-point line and led UVU 36-32 at the break.
Then the Wolverines adjusted their defense, running the Mavs off the 3-point line. They made only one of 12 attempts in the second half. The stats against Utah Valley do not count, since it was an exhibition game for the Mavericks.
The Mavs (3-0) host the Holiday Inn-Airport Thanksgiving Classic, playing Southwest Assemblies of God University American Indian College out of Phoenix at 5 p.m. on Friday and Montana Western at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Adams State rounds out the four-team field, playing at noon each day.
Maybe playing in their own gym will help this weekend. Turner’s confident she’ll see one of those 3-pointers find the mark.
“And then the second one and the third one,” Turner said.
“And the rim gets bigger,” Martin added.
“And then,” Turner said, “your confidence goes sky high.”