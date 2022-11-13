There was no other way Saturday’s football game could end than with Dagan Rienks celebrating the end of his college career in a most unlikely way.

Rienks fielded an onside kick on the bounce and sprinted untouched 43 yards for a touchdown. After getting a pat on the helmet, Rienks spiked the football, setting off a wild celebration in the end zone and drawing multiple flags with 36.7 seconds left.