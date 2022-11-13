There was no other way Saturday’s football game could end than with Dagan Rienks celebrating the end of his college career in a most unlikely way.
Rienks fielded an onside kick on the bounce and sprinted untouched 43 yards for a touchdown. After getting a pat on the helmet, Rienks spiked the football, setting off a wild celebration in the end zone and drawing multiple flags with 36.7 seconds left.
“I told the coaches, I think that’s the fastest I’ve seen him go all year,” CMU coach Miles Kochevar said with a grin after the Mavericks’ 56-36 season-ending victory over New Mexico Highlands.
As the official was ticking off the numbers of the several players flagged for their excessive celebration, the coaches, players on the bench and the fans roared their approval of the celebration.
“It was all in good intention, guys having fun and doing it for one another,” Kochevar said. “That was awesome for him to be able to finish it off that way and then to see his teammates respond, just knowing the adversity and everything he’s been through, just celebrating for them. That was fun to see.”
It was a fitting end to Rienks’ career, whose father, Scott, died during last football season. Rienks, the Mavs’ leading receiver this season, hadn’t scored a touchdown until the final seconds of his final game.
“I love Dagan and I’m very happy for him,” said senior receiver Trey Windham, who did a little celebrating of his own after scoring the first receiving touchdown of his six-year career. “He deserves that touchdown. Just seeing him running and I mean, I guess I got ejected for that, but I couldn’t hold it back. I’m just happy for him.”
Windham drew an earlier unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after catching a 48-yard touchdown from Gavin Herberg that put CMU ahead for good. The converted running back, who rushed for three touchdowns in 2019 but hadn’t reached the end zone since, tossed the ball high into the air after scoring, drawing a flag.
“All the emotion that goes into this. All the hard work that you put in during the week and everything you go through with your team, you just live in the moment and I was just like, I don’t know. I love it,” Windham said. “It’s an unreal moment. I saw Gavin loading up and I knew it was coming.”
Windham’s touchdown gave the Mavericks the lead for good in the season-ending victory. CMU (4-6, 3-6 RMAC) trailed 28-27 before that score and CMU decided to go for the 2-point conversion, which Herberg converted with a quick pass over the middle to Rienks.
That made it 35-28 at the half and the Mavericks shut down the Cowboys in the second half to enter the offseason on a high note.
“It’s been a little bit of everything this year, but I wouldn’t trade it,” Kochevar said of his first season as a head coach. “We learned a lot about who we are as players and coaches alike, so we’ve got a lot to build on. Now we know what it’s going to take for us to go out and be at the top of the RMAC year in and year out.”
Herberg, who got the start with Karst Hunter out with a right shoulder injury, completed 20 of 29 passes for 321 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 76 yards and another TD. The defense played aggressively from the start, putting pressure on Highlands quarterback Gage Guardiola and swarming to the ball.
“We basically picked two things that we’re good at and ran the plays,” linebacker Kaden Stewart said of the defensive halftime adjustments. “We knew we could execute here constantly and just ran from there and everything started flowing pretty much in the second half.”
Not only did the Mavericks rack up 484 total yards, but they made their own breaks. After Herberg hit David O’Connell in the corner of the end zone for an 18-yard opening touchdown, the defense swarmed Guardiola, who pump-faked and then dropped the football. It bounced at Stewart’s feet, and the sophomore linebacker scooped it up and raced 28 yards for a touchdown.
“It was kind of a shocker,” Stewart said of the ball bouncing his way. “I think I might have scared him a little, but it was just a blessing from God. Honestly, the ball was right there when I came off the edge. All I had to do it just pick it up and run.”
In a tie game, Herberg, one play after getting hit hard after releasing a pass and drawing a roughing the passer penalty, took off on a keeper down the left sideline. He didn’t stop until he scored on the 45-yard run.
“The goal is not to allow the defense to make us one-dimensional, whether that’s passing or running,” said Herberg, who played safety much of the season, but still considers himself a quarterback. “A lot of that comes from just trusting in the guys, being able to get it to our athletes, getting Trey Windham a touchdown and some of these other guys, throwing the ball all over the place where they can make a play and the results are what we wanted to see.”
O’Connell caught another touchdown in the corner after Highlands tied the game again, but the point-after kick was blocked, leaving the Mavs one point down until Windham’s score.
Trevin Edwards caught a 23-yard touchdown in the third quarter, diving over the pylon for his first TD of the season and doing a quick snow angel in the end zone. Myles Newble added a 6-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, and the Mavericks, who have struggled to create turnovers all season, forced another fumble when Siaoi Finau hit Shawntay Mills. Liban Shongolo grabbed the ball and ran it back to the 20.
CMU tried to reward senior offensive lineman Ozzy Torres late in the game when Kia’i Keone threw a short pass to Jacob Whitmer, who tossed the ball back to Torres. He was tackled at the 4, but after Keone was sacked, the Cowboys’ Jacobe Mills intercepted a tipped ball and the 6-foot-1, 315-pound defensive end rumbled 76 yards to the 7, where he tripped and fell with 52 seconds left, leading to Highlands’ only score of the second half.
When the Mavericks went into victory formation, Herberg, who was the deep man, spun the ball on the turf and raised his arms as the final horn sounded.
“Ending the season off this way is definitely a confidence booster going into next year,” Herberg said. “It’ll open up areas of recruitment as well. I feel like people will see what we can truly do here, we can finish off the season in the proper way.”