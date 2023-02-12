Team speed and aggressive base running allowed No. 15 Colorado Mesa wrap up a sweep in its season-opening baseball series against No. 38 Azusa Pacific on Saturday at The Diamond.
Knotted 3-3 in the bottom of the eighth, Paul Schoenfeld, who entered the game to play center field in the seventh, walked with one out. He took off for second on a hit-and-run by Harrison Rodgers, who hit the ball just past third baseman Tido Robles, who then misplayed the ball, allowing Schoenfeld to take third.
Rodgers advanced to second on the error and Conrad Villafuerte grounded to third. Schoenfeld took off on contact and was initially called out at the plate, but his hard slide knocked the ball out of the catcher’s glove scored the go-ahead run. Stevenson Reynolds walked to load the bases, and Julian Boyd also worked a walk, scoring Rodgers.
With two outs, Kolby Felix was hit by a pitch, putting CMU (4-0) up 6-3 before Declan Wiesner lined out.
The starting pitchers locked in a duel, with the Mavs’ Jacob Rhoades throwing four scoreless innings. He allowed three runs in the top of the fifth, but the Mavericks, who scored once in the second inning, evened the game in the bottom of the fifth on Wiesner’s two-run home run to left-center, his second of the season.
Mesa’s three relievers didn’t give up a hit over the final four innings and only one batter reached base, on a walk by Isaac Hayen. Jordan Ellison (1-0) got the win, retiring all three men he faced in the eighth and Anthony Durbano earned his first save of the season, striking out two of the three batters in the ninth.
Villafuerte went 11 for 17 in the series (.647) with seven RBI and a pair of home runs. He scored 11 runs. Boyd hit .600 (9 for 15) and drove in eight runs, along with catcher Max Valdez. As a team, the Mavericks hit .380 and outscored the Cougars 48-26, with eight doubles and seven home runs.
The pitching staff combined to strike out 33 batters and walk 10, with an ERA of 6.35. The Cougars (3-6) hit .223.
CMU’s homestand continues Thursday with the opening game of a four-game series against No. 6 Southern New Hampshire.
Softball
Five home runs, three by Rylee Crouch, weren’t enough for the Colorado Mesa softball team in a 10-9 loss to Eastern New Mexico in the West Texas A&M Classic in Canyon, Texas.
The Mavericks (2-5) wrapped up the shortened tournament with an 11-3 loss to West Texas A&M in five innings.
All four pitchers worked the first game for CMU, with freshman Kennedy Vis taking the loss. She lasted only one-third of an inning, allowing four runs on only one hit. Three walks and a wild pitch led to the rough relief outing. CMU’s pitchers walked seven and struck out five, with Eastern New Mexico’s fanning nine and walking only two.
Crouch went 3 for 4, scored three runs and drove in five, hitting home runs in the second, third and seventh innings, tying a program single-game record.
Down 10-5 in the seventh, the Mavericks rallied for four runs, with two coming in on Crouch’s home run. Makayla Westmoreland scored on Olivia Litzen’s infield fly, with Aislyn Sharp taking third ahead of Bella Aragon’s one-out RBI double to left. Miranda Pruitt struck out and Myah Arrieta fouled out to the catcher to end the game.
West Texas A&M erupted for nine runs in the third inning and scored 11 runs on 14 hits in the Mavs’ second game. Vis (0-3) again took the loss, allowing six runs on five hits with four walks and no strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings.
Three CMU pitchers failed to strike out a batter in the game — the Buffs’ three pitchers struck out five and didn’t issue a walk. Sharp and Westmoreland both went 2 for 3 for CMU, which scored single runs in the first, third and fifth innings. The Mavs open RMAC play next weekend at home against Fort Lewis.