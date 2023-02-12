Team speed and aggressive base running allowed No. 15 Colorado Mesa wrap up a sweep in its season-opening baseball series against No. 38 Azusa Pacific on Saturday at The Diamond.

Knotted 3-3 in the bottom of the eighth, Paul Schoenfeld, who entered the game to play center field in the seventh, walked with one out. He took off for second on a hit-and-run by Harrison Rodgers, who hit the ball just past third baseman Tido Robles, who then misplayed the ball, allowing Schoenfeld to take third.