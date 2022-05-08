Senior Day lineups can sometimes come back to bite a team, but the depth on the Colorado Mesa baseball team showed up Saturday, allowing Chris Hanks to play as many of his 13 seniors as possible in a 10-7 victory over CSU-Pueblo.
All but one senior made an appearance during the Mavericks’ four-game sweep of the ThunderWolves, and on Saturday, Hanks shuffled guys around, starting only two underclassmen, designated hitter Haydn McGeary and starting pitcher Kyle Miller.
Johnny Carr, the Mavs’ regular center fielder, started at second base so Hanks could start Wacy Crenshaw in left and Matt Cassin in center.
McGeary, a junior, is likely to be selected in the Major League Baseball draft this summer, so it very well may have been his final regular-season game at The Diamond at Bus Bergman Sports Complex. Miller is only a freshman, and got the start against his hometown team — he graduated from Pueblo East High School.
Miller gave up two runs on three hits in the first two innings on a scheduled staff day — the Mavericks (36-12, 23-9 RMAC) used seven relievers for one inning each.
McGeary’s aggressive base running broke a 7-7 tie in the bottom of the sixth inning. After leading off with a base hit, McGeary took two bases on a wild pitch by Cole Knightley when the catcher was slow to get to the ball, and when Caleb Farmer hit a fly ball to right, McGeary came home, avoiding a tag despite not sliding across the plate.
He and catcher Brady Prewitt bumped into one another, with McGeary stumbling, then going back and touching the plate to make sure as CSU-Pueblo coach Bobby Applegate came out of the dugout, insisting McGeary should have been out for not sliding.
By rule, players do not need to slide across the plate even if there’s a play, but need to attempt to avoid contact — they cannot purposely collide with the catcher. McGeary did attempt to avoid contact, veering to the back of the plate.
After a long, vehement argument, Applegate was ejected, then the umpires conferred and upheld the safe call.
Spencer Bramwell scored on a wild pitch in the eighth and Jordan Stubbings scored an insurance run on Carr’s infield single.
Down 4-0 in the third inning, the Mavericks put up five runs, with Crenshaw doubling home one run, then scoring on Carr’s double. Stubbings tied it by scoring on a groundout by Cassin, and Turner put down a bunt, scoring Carr.
Farmer hit his 23rd home run of the season in the fourth inning for a 6-4 lead, but the ThunderWolves (26-24, 17-15) tied it in the fifth.
In the bottom of the inning, with Jonathan Gonzalez at third and Turner at first, they pulled off a double steal, again putting CMU up, 7-6.
Carr led CMU by going 3 for 5, driving in two runs and scoring one, moving back to the outfield after Gonzalez came in to run for Cassin in the fifth. Gonzalez took over at second.
The Mavericks will be the No. 1 seed and host the RMAC Tournament, which begins Wednesday at Bergman. Pairings and game times will be announced likely today by the conference office.