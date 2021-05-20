After dropping its opening game of the South Central Regional softball tournament Wednesday, Colorado Mesa came back with a vengeance in an elimination game.
The Mavericks had the bases loaded with no out in the seventh inning of the opener against Texas A&M-Commerce and, down 4-2, Brooke Doumer singled in a run. With the heart of their order up, though, the Mavericks couldn’t get the tying run home in a 4-3 loss.
Facing elimination, CMU scored three runs in each of the first two innings and beat Angelo State 9-2.
Ellie Smith hit her 19th home run of the season in the first inning for a 2-0 lead and Aislyn Sharp doubled in another run.
In the second, Lauren Wedman had an RBI double, Sarah Staudle added a run-scoring base hit and Nicole Christensen doubled for a 6-0 lead.
Paige Adair, who took the loss in the opening game, gave up a leadoff home run in the fourth, when the Rams cut the lead to 6-2, and was replaced by Smith (13-0), who threw four scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out two.
A three-run sixth inning made it 9-2. Smith hit her 22nd double of the season and Staudle added an RBI double.
Smith finished 2 for 4 with three RBI, Staudle was 4 for 4 and drove in two runs for CMU, which is off until Friday afternoon.
In the loss to Commerce, Adair gave up a pair of solo home runs in the first inning, but the Mavericks tied it in the third. With Drew Sims on second with one out, Doumer put down a bunt and reached on an error, with the speedy Sims scoring on the play. With two out, Smith’s base hit scored Doumer with the tying run.
A passed ball in the fifth allowed the Lions to score the go-ahead run, and they made it 4-2 in the sixth.
CMU’s Ava Fugate and Ashley Bradford walked to lead off the bottom of the seventh and Sims beat out an infield single to load the bases and give the Mavericks a chance, especially with the top of the lineup coming to the plate, but Mesa only managed one hit.
Wedman flied out to shallow center, Smith struck out and Christensen took a called third strike.
Before Wednesday’s games, five CMU players made the D2 Conference Commissioners Association All-South Central Region team, with Wedman and Smith earning first-team honors. They’re now eligible for All-America honors.
Staudle, Doumer and Adair all made the second team.
Smith, the RMAC player of the year, moved into the final 15 players for Division II player of the year honors, which will be announced on June 3.