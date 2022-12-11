Most of the season, Colorado Mesa’s women’s basketball team has played well early, then struggled to put games away.

Saturday, the Mavericks dug themselves into a 10-point hole in the first 4½ minutes against Regis and it took until the final shot of the third quarter to dig out. Ultimately, climbing back into the game was too much in a 72-64 loss in Denver, the fourth straight loss for the young Mavericks (1-9, 0-4 RMAC).