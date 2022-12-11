Most of the season, Colorado Mesa’s women’s basketball team has played well early, then struggled to put games away.
Saturday, the Mavericks dug themselves into a 10-point hole in the first 4½ minutes against Regis and it took until the final shot of the third quarter to dig out. Ultimately, climbing back into the game was too much in a 72-64 loss in Denver, the fourth straight loss for the young Mavericks (1-9, 0-4 RMAC).
“I thought they battled tonight,” CMU coach Taylor Wagner said. “We’ve had sickness on the whole team, they were (getting sick) in garbage cans. I was proud of them because they could have said, hey, I can’t go. We played well, through three quarters were right with them, we just kind of wore out at the end. They put up a good fight for feeling under the weather.”
Regis (5-5, 2-2) hit four 3-pointers in the first 4 ½ minutes to open a 14-4 lead and trailed for less than three minutes the entire game.
When the Mavs showed patience and ran offensive sets against the Rangers’ zone, they got open shots in the paint. When they rushed the offense, they took rushed 3-pointers early in the possession — Mesa shot only 17.6% from the 3-point line, making three of 17 — or turned the ball over.
Regis scored 20 points off CMU’s 12 turnovers and at times jumped in a full-court press, which didn’t hurt the Mavericks, who had success when they attacked the paint for easy shots, but other times they got hesitant once in the half-court.
“They kept switching between zone and man so it kind of kept us off balance a little bit,” Wagner said.
Still, they chipped away at a 10-point deficit to get within six at halftime and went on an 8-5 flurry over a four-minute span to pull within three, 46-43, with 3:49 to play in the third quarter. Kylie Kravig tied it with a 3-pointer and the teams traded baskets until Monica Brooks hit a 3 with 46 seconds to play in the quarter, giving the Mavericks a 53-52 lead. After the slow start, CMU shot 58.8% in the third quarter.
The Rangers went on a quick 5-0 run to open the fourth, and later went on a 10-0 run to push the lead to 67-55. CMU responded with an 8-0 run to get it within four, 67-63, on another 3 by Brooks, but couldn’t get any closer in the final 1:30.
Olivia Reed and Brooks scored 15 points each for CMU, which has only one more game remaining before the Christmas break, at home next Saturday against Adams State, with Kravig scoring 14.
“There’s glimpses of it,” Wagner said of the Mavs grasping the system. “In the first quarter when they got up 14, we could have quit. We were so dejected, they had a couple of early 3 and we weren’t guarding and I called that timeout and they kind of regrouped, and they battled.
“That’s what I want. I can live with freshman mistakes, blown defensive calls. I can live with all those things. We’ve got to compete. If we can compete, we’re gonna give ourselves a chance to win. When we come back from the break, I think we’ll be a different team.”
Track & Field
Gunner Rigsby shattered his own school record in the triple jump and Dawson Heide won the heptathlon in the Mountaineer Open and Multi indoor meet in Gunnison.
Rigsby broke not only the CMU record, but the Mountaineer Fieldhouse record, with his leap of 53 feet, ¾ inches, a national provisional qualifying distance. The school record was 52-3¼ and the fieldhouse mark was 52-2½. Spencer Purnell was second with a provisional mark of 49-6¼.
Heide scored 5,456 points in the heptathlon, winning the 60-meter hurdles in 8.05 seconds, which is a provisional time in the open 60 meters. Heide won the heptathlon title by 1,502 points.
Zace Buckhold and Eddie Kurjak tied for the high jump title, both clearing 6 feet, 6¾ inches. Justin Thompson was second in the long jump (23-10¼), Hayden Riley second in the shot put (53-8½) and Zayden Davis second in the 60 hurdles (8.13 seconds), all provisional qualifying marks.
The women’s team won four events, and four provisional qualifying efforts. McKenna Molder won the 400 meters (56.82 seconds), with Jordan Burnett second (57.24), both qualifying times. Burnett won the 200 meters (25.29).
Kiana Jackson had a provisional qualifying and winning triple jump (39-2¼), Taeryn Trumper won the long jump (17-10 ¾), Josie Coffey was second in the high jump (5-7), a provisional qualifying height, and Virginia Tomon broke the school record in the shot put (41-5¼) to place second.