Friday night was for celebrating winning the RMAC Tournament championship.
Wondering about their NCAA playoff fate will come Sunday until pairings are announced at 5:30 p.m. on NCAA.com.
The Colorado Mesa men's lacrosse team did everything possible to, as coach Troy Moyer said after the Mavs' 21-16 victory over Westminster, “(give) that selection committee a really tough decision to make.”
The Mavs were on the road nearly the entire season, playing only three home conference games before the two-round conference tournament. They played some of the best teams in the South Region and beat all but two, Tampa, which is No. 3 in the nation, and Belmont Abbey, which is receiving votes. Tampa is No. 3 in the South Region, CMU is No. 7, one spot out of a national playoff berth.
RMAC Tournament MVP Jed Brummett isn't going to spend a lot of time today thinking about what will happen.
“As a team, the only thing you can do to maintain your sanity is to not think about it,” he said. “That's what I've been resolved to do until Selection Sunday comes up. I'm not going to think about it because otherwise I'm not going to be able to sleep or eat, it's just going to disrupt my day, so it's better to not think about it, considering we don't have any control over it anymore.”
No, the Mavs' high-scoring attacker, who broke the program record for single-season goals Friday when he put No. 13 CMU (16-2) up for good with his first of five goals, would rather spend his time thinking of the championship and the season he and his teammates put together.
Scoring his 59th goal of the season less than three minutes into the game allowed Brummett to play more free, he said, finding his spots in the crease. He scored five goals on nine shots.
“I make a joke that being a crease guy is 70% saying that you're open and 30% actually doing your job,” Brummett said. “There's small lapses in judgement that I take advantage of. The perfect example was the third goal, coming down on the fast break, I'm kind of diving toward the back pipe, take one step, cut toward the middle of the field, lose the defender for half a second and then put the ball on the net Those small little lapses from defenders is all I'm looking for.”
CMU's title came in front of a raucous crowd of more than 400 fans, who were into the match before the first faceoff. Fans — students and adults — from each team jawed at one another throughout the game and several were removed from the stadium.
“It's been awhile since I've been in a lacrosse game that's had that much juice,” Brummett said.
As is their custom, the Mavericks took a ton of shots, forcing the action, and took an early 6-2 leadFor the game, CMU took more than twice as many shots as the Griffins (8-8), 64-30, and led by Dylan Checketts, CMU won 25 of 40 faceoffs.
Westminster came back, pulling within one goal, 14-13, on a goal from Mike Spaeth with 1:17 left in the third quarter, but JJ Brummett answered 59 seconds later and Hunter Holcomb made it 16-14 with a goal only 35 seconds into the fourth quarter. The teams played at a break-neck speed, trading goals in the two middle quarters. The Griffins' Joseph Celentano scored with just more than six minutes to play, cutting CMU's lead to 19-16, but again, the Mavs responded.
Jed Brummett made it 20-16 with his 63rd goal of the season with 4:40 remaining, after which the student section started the “I believe that we will win” chant. Levi McCoy made it a sure thing with 1:12 remaining when he found the back of the net.
And although they don't want to spend a day and a half wondering and worrying about the NCAA selections, the Mavericks know they might have gotten some help from Lewis University, which upset the University of Indianapolis (ranked fifth in the region) 12-11 in the semifinals of the Great Lakes Conference tournament.
The Mavericks firmly believe they deserve to be one of the six teams in the South Region tournament, but since they're half-way across the country from the rest of the region, breaking into that group has been nearly impossible.
The Mavericks have one regional tournament appearance, 2018, in the 13-year history of the program.
“I don't want us to lose sight on winning tonight and thinking that it's the end with the possibility of paying again next week, so my message was just stay focused, keep it under control and hold off on the end-of-the-year celebrations, because I don't want it to be the end of the year yet," Moyer said. "I don't know what it's going to take from us to make it an easy decision (for the selection committee). I mean, if we have to go out and win every single game, that's a pretty hard thing to do with the schedule that we play.”
The national stats are impressive — CMU leads Division II in scoring offense (18.88 goals per game), and is second in the nation in points, assists and faceoff winning percentage. The Mavericks take a hit in the region because of their strength of schedule within the conference — CSU Pueblo and Adams State are a combined 3-20 this season, and Westminster, despite being a formidable opponent, finished .500.
James Steinke, who scored four goals Friday, has dealt with the stigma of being from Colorado since he first picked up a lacrosse stick.
“It's pretty frustrating, but being from Colorado, it's kind of how it's been my whole life,” the redshirt junior from Castle Rock said. “You have kids who end up going to the East Coast eventually to play in a totally different ballgame. It doesn't help us with the teams that we do play when we get to play home games, but you just have to deal with it. It's all we know.”
Women
Kiley Davis led the Mavericks into Sunday's championship game for the third straight season with a four-goal night in CMU's 14-6 victory over CU-Colorado Springs.
The Mavericks (11-5), who have won seven games in a row, face Regis in Sunday's title game. The teams tied for the regular-season championship after splitting the home-and-home series.
Ali Bryant, who had a hat trick along with Justine Anderson, got the Mavericks started in the opening three minutes, taking a pass from Davis for her 17th goal of the season.
Anderson scored twice in the first quarter and Davis had a hat trick by halftime, closing the second quarter by scoring back-to-back goals only 29 seconds apart in the final minute, with her 53rd goal of the season coming with only three seconds left in the quarter.
Goal No. 54 came with 3:13 remaining in the game, capping a 7-2 scoring run after the half. In the first half, CMU led 5-4 after Davis scored at the 2:47 mark, but the Mavs scored the next six goals to take command.
The Mavericks took 32 shots, putting 27 on goal, forced 26 turnovers and won 15 of 24 draw controls. Shannon Murphy had six saves for the victory in goal.
Summit Award
The Mavericks made a clean sweep of the RMAC lacrosse Summit Awards, which go to the player in the conference championships with the highest grade-point average.
Dylan Checketts received the men's award before Thursday's semifinal game. Checketts, the Mavericks' stellar face-off man, has a 4.0 GPA in business administration and economics. He was the 2021 Summit Award winner and was also last year's conference academic player of the year. Checketts, an honorable mention All-American last year, has completed 104 credits and this year has won 194 of 300 faceoffs, a .647 average that is sixth in the nation. The junior from Herriman, Utah, leads the RMAC with 97 ground balls, including 15 against Rockhurst earlier this season.
Friday, Taylor Scott received the women's Summit Award before the Mavericks' semifinal game in Denver. Scott, a junior defender from Parker, has a 4.0 GPA through 108 credit hours in psychology. She was on last year's RMAC academic honor roll and is a two-time honorable mention all-conference player.
Entering Friday night's game she's started 15 games on a defense that allows 9.8 goals per game, has caused 16 turnovers and has picked up 25 ground balls.