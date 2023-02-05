Scoring chances were hard to come by Saturday afternoon for the Colorado Mesa softball team against No. 19 California Irvine in a 2-0 loss.
Down 1-0, the Mavericks got a runner in scoring position in the fifth and sixth innings, but neither time could get her past second base.
Brandi Haller led off the fifth with a double, but was thrown out when she rounded the base too far and couldn’t beat the tag back to the bag.
Myah Arrieta reached on a one-out error in the sixth inning and took second when Sarah Jorissen beat out an infield single, but Miranda Pruitt struck out. Aislyn Sharp’s ground ball to short forced Arrieta at third to end that threat.
The Golden Eagles added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth and the Mavericks went down in order in the seventh for their first loss of the season.
Mesa managed only three hits, and CMU starter Hannah Sattler gave up only four. Irvine (4-0) scored one run in the first inning on two of those hits, a one-out double and a two-out RBI single.
Another 2-0 loss late Saturday night, this one to Dominican University, dropped the Mavericks to 2-2. Freshman Kennedy Vis allowed only one hit and single runs in the second and fourth inning, but the usually stout defense committed five errors — both of the runs were unearned.
With two out in the top of the second inning and a runner on second, a ground ball back to Vis resulted in a throwing error and the first run of the game.
In the fourth, a fielding error by Sharp at third base put the leadoff batter on, and a wild pitch and sacrifice bunt moved the runner to third before she scored on a sacrifice fly.
Arrieta beat out a bunt in the bottom of the first, stole second with two out and took third on a throwing error, but was stranded when Pruitt struck out. Iliana Mendoza beat out a bunt in the third inning after Olivia Litzen, who made her college debut, led off with a walk.
With two out, both runners moved into scoring position on a wild pitch and Sarah Jorissen walked, but again, Pruitt struck out to end the inning. Only one more batter reached base for the Mavericks, who struck out 14 times.
Vis went four innings, striking out two and walking one, and Sattler finished up, giving up one hit and striking out two.
The Mavericks wrap up the Concordia Kickoff Classic today against San Francisco State.
Indoor Track & Field
Justin Thompson won the men’s long jump at the Colorado Mines Winter Classic, hitting a distance of 24 feet, 11 inches on his third attempt.
Spencer Purnell was second in the triple jump, leading off with his best jump of the day, 47-6½, and Hayden Riley was second in the shot put at 52-10¾. Zace Buckhold was second in the high jump, clearing 6-6¾.
Mica Jenrette won the pentathlon with 3,672 points, nearly 100 points ahead of the field. She was second in the 60 hurdles, fifth in the high jump, won the shot put, but was 10th in the long jump, putting her into second place with one event remaining. Jenrette won the 800 meters by nearly five seconds to claim the title.
Rachel Meeks placed third in the women’s 3,000 meters in 11 minutes, 13.07 seconds and Jordan Brockman was second in the women’s 60-meter hurdles in 9.21 seconds. Kiana Jackson was second in the triple jump at 38-8¼ and Virginia Tomon was the runner-up in the shot put at 40-7½.