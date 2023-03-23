The Colorado Mesa men’s lacrosse team bounced back from its second loss of the season and rolled past Palm Beach Atlantic University 15-8 on Wednesday in West Palm Beach, Florida.
CMU led 8-2 at halftime and 14-5 entering the final quarter. The Mavericks (9-2) shut out the Sailfish (2-1) in the first quarter.
Sal Iaria found the net first on an unassisted goal at the 12:04 mark in the opening quarter. About three minutes later, Iaria assisted the first of four first-half Jed Brummett goals.
Alex Blatt, JJ Brummett and AJ Switzer scored the other first half goals for CMU. Switzer scored two more times in the third. Deuce Kirschke, Philip Petersen, Drew Eickelman and Hunter Holcomb also scored in the period. Connor Jensen scored the lone goal in the fourth quarter.
Switzer had four assists, Eickelman and Iaria had two, and JJ Brummett, Petersen and Sergio Pelayo had one.
Beach Volleyball
Mesa beat Hope International University 4-1 in a doubles competition on Wednesday in Northridge, California.
The Mavericks (8-5) lost the No. 1 dual to the Royals (5-9) before sweeping the rest of the docket.
No. 2 Hahni Johnson and Savannah Spitzer beat Rachael Street and Rachel Miller 21-18, 21-8. No. 3 Jada Hall and Gracyn Spresser beat Cassidy Koffroth and Stephanie Perez 21-11, 15-21, 15-11. No. 4 Sabrina VanDeList and Tye Wedhorn beat Mara Sanchez and Natalie Hadder 21-18, 21-13. No. 5 Savannah Ott and Hailey Peters beat Ariel Garcia and Mariana Turner 21-12, 21-12. The No. 1 duo of Holly Schmidt and Macie Lachemann lost to Candice Palmer and Taylor Erickson 24-22, 26-24.