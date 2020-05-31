Chris Hanks said his internal clock went off a couple of weeks ago.
Spencer Bramwell got that feeling, too.
The way the Colorado Mesa baseball team sees it, the Mavericks should have been preparing for another trip to Cary, North Carolina, this week, not scattered around the country.
“It’s like my internal clock, without giving it even any thought, subconsciously your internal clock says, ‘We should be playing in a regional today. We should maybe be playing in a super-regional today,’ ” the CMU skipper said. “Yeah, it’s kind of a downer.”
The Mavericks were 14-4, ranked No. 4 in the nation, hitting .340 as a team with 47 doubles and 33 home runs and were outscoring their opponents by nearly three runs a game. The pitching staff had a 4.41 ERA, more than four full points better than their opponents, with 185 strikeouts and 68 walks.
Bramwell, the Mavericks’ junior catcher, said it all set in the first week of May.
“Right around the time when the RMAC tournament should have ended, I was getting pretty antsy to get playing again,” Bramwell said. “It hadn’t really set in that the season got canceled until then, and then I went home (to San Clemente, California) for a little bit. Coming back to Junction, it felt like I was coming back to play.”
He drove past Suplizio Field the other day.
“It hit me,” Bramwell said. “Everyone’s posting (on social media) about when we were in Cary last year. Everybody’s pretty bummed, but it definitely feels like we should be doing something right now.”
Memories on Facebook and their phones don’t help.
“Pictures from last year keep popping up, a year ago today...” sophomore DH/catcher Haydn McGeary said. “Those memories, it’s pretty hard not to think about where we should be other than at home. I definitely think we were Cary-bound for sure with this team. It’s unfortunate to see those things pop up and see where we should be at. It’s almost torture.”
Hanks laughed that he’s gone through every stage of grief: the shock, denial ...
“I’m on acceptance now, but now after acceptance there’s a little bit, from time to time, I don’t want to use the word anger, that’s a little strong,” he said. “I’m not angry. We’ve accepted it, but we’re not satisfied by it.”
Bramwell and McGeary had signed to play summer ball on Martha’s Vineyard in the New England Collegiate Baseball League, but that season, too, was canceled.
“That would have been quite a way to spend the summer,” McGeary said. Instead, he’s home in Phoenix, working out and getting some hours at Walmart, where he worked in high school.
“They’ve been pretty good to me coming back for break and stuff, giving me hours,” he said.
At 6-foot-5, you’d think the strapping McGeary would be stocking shelves, since he can probably reach the top shelf without a ladder.
“No, I’m putting on my face mask and checking receipts,” he laughed. “They want the intimidation factor at the door, I guess.”
The Mavericks were only 18 games into their 50-game season when the coronavirus pandemic scrubbed sports seasons across the country at every level. Still, Hanks saw signs of what could have been. The Mavericks lost a 3-1 heartbreaker in the 2019 national championship game to the University of Tampa last June, with the majority of that team returning.
“I think this could have been another big year. We had played good people early, we were starting to settle in,” Hanks said. “We started off conference 4-0 and we were heading to Mines and I think that was going to be a good weekend for us over there. Who knows? I think our skill level was high enough to get back and make another run. We basically had all those kids back, the new players had integrated well into our program on a team level of camaraderie and our culture amongst the guys was correct.
“I think guys were either understanding or beginning to understand their roles. We were experiencing no problems with any kids being mad or sad about not playing, all that stuff was falling in line. The overall makeup of our team both athletically and the way the kids’ personalities meshed, it was coming together and I think they were going to be difficult to beat, in my opinion.”
The NCAA has relaxed the rules to allow voluntary workouts starting in July, and once Colorado Mesa finalizes plans on how to implement those workouts and allow student-athletes to safely return to Grand Junction, Bergman Field should hear the ping of batting practice this summer.
The plan to convert Bergman to a game facility hasn’t been scuttled, but CMU President Tim Foster said it will likely be delayed or done in stages. Hanks is prioritizing the phases of the project, which was to have begun this summer. Raising money for the project, Foster said, will be difficult given the economic blow so many businesses have taken the past three months.
Hanks said he’d be happy if higher netting could be installed behind home plate and down the lines so the Mavericks can scrimmage without the batting cage and a home run fence put up to make sure the outfielders don’t run into football practice chasing fly balls. There have been near-collisions when both teams are practicing in the fall and spring.
With Major League Baseball likely dropping to five rounds in this year’s draft, Bramwell and several other draft prospects will take advantage of another year of college and make another run at a World Series title.
“It was definitely in the picture just because I was getting a few phone calls here and there and Skip had talked to a few of us about it,” Bramwell said of the draft. “I was trying really hard not to let that distract me and just enjoy the experience, but now with the whole extra year, I’m definitely coming back with the shortened rounds.
“We knew we were going to have a good team and a few guys were going to go, but I’m looking forward to next year to see what can happen.”
McGeary had a wrist injury that kept him out of the 2019 World Series. He hit .471 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and drove in 30 runs this season.
“I wanted to play so bad at Cary, but putting the team above me, I was hurt and couldn’t perform,” he said. “It was tough to sit and watch and then to see the potential of this team this year, and to have it cut short for a different reason. It sucks, but also, you know there’s no excuse not to come back next year and perform even better after all this time off. It just pushes it back another year. ...
“It’s not necessarily a re-do, it’s like a reset, kind of a second chance.”