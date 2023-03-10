Colorado Mesa diver Isaiah Cheeks entered the NCAA Division II Swimming & Diving Championships hoping to join Ammar Hassan as the only Mavs with multiple national titles.
Hassan won both the 1-meter and 3-meter boards in 2018, 2019 and 2021. Cheeks was the defending champion on the 3-meter board and entered Thursday’s finals in Indianapolis as the top seed after scoring 555.35 points in the prelims.
Cheeks finished third with 527.10 points and teammate Dawson Wilson was eighth with 428.10 points. Wyatt Hermanson finished 10th (second in the consolation finals) with 451.25 points on a good night for the Mavericks.
One night after becoming the first Colorado Mesa male swimmer to win a national title, Ben Sampson finished third in the 400-yard individual medley with a time of 3 minutes, 45.98 seconds. Sampson was only 68 one-hundredths of a second behind the winner, Tampa’s Santiago Corredor.
Samspon also swan the backstroke leg of the 400 medley relay, which finished ninth. Mahmoud Elgayar, Dejan Urbanek and Mahmoud Elkady also swan on the relay for the Mavericks. Mattheus Laperriere finished 10th in the 100 butterfly.
Lily Borgenheimer had the top finish for the Colorado Mesa women, placing fourth in the 400 IM in 4:19.48. Sophia Baines finished sixth in the 400 IM in 4:20.83. Katerina Matsokova and Lauren White finished ninth and 16th, respectively, in the 200 freestyle with Matsokova touching the wall in 1:48.74 and White finishing in 1:52.12.
Kiara Borchardt was 16th in the 100 butterfly in 55.61 seconds and the Mavs’ 400 medley relay team of Borgenheimer, White, Borchardt and Logan Anderson placed sixth.