Colorado Mesa diver Isaiah Cheeks entered the NCAA Division II Swimming & Diving Championships hoping to join Ammar Hassan as the only Mavs with multiple national titles.

Hassan won both the 1-meter and 3-meter boards in 2018, 2019 and 2021. Cheeks was the defending champion on the 3-meter board and entered Thursday’s finals in Indianapolis as the top seed after scoring 555.35 points in the prelims.