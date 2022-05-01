They don’t know any different, so the Colorado Mesa softball players set out this weekend to win yet another RMAC championship.
And when they walked off the field after a pair of run-rule victories over Chadron State, 16-0 and 9-0, the four outgoing seniors and their teammates had delivered their statement to the rest of the conference: The RMAC runs through Grand Junction yet again.
They knew they had secured a share of their sixth straight conference title, but about a half-hour after their game ended, the Mavericks got word that New Mexico Highlands, the last-place team in the league, stunned Colorado Christian 5-4 in the final game of the regular season, giving the Mavericks the outright title.
All weekend, the Mavericks didn’t worry about the Cougars and what was going on in Las Vegas, New Mexico, or any other diamond. Take care of business and deal with the rest later was their state of mind.
“We knew coming in that we were the better team so we just wanted to focus more on celebrating this weekend and celebrating all the other seniors as well as myself, and all the other accomplishments everyone’s had throughout our four years,” third baseman Nicole Christensen said. “We just had a really relaxed attitude coming into this weekend and just play our ball. That’s all we needed to do.”
Christensen, one of three players listed as juniors who will graduate later this month, is headed to grad school at Washington State. Along with Lauren Wedman and Shea Mauser, she’s forgoing her final year (aka, the COVID year) of eligibility, but made her final regular-season doubleheader memorable, going 4 for 5 with three doubles and four RBI.
“We just go up there with our plan in mind at the plate,” Christensen said of CMU’s relentless attack on offense — the Mavericks outscored Chadron 42-2 in the series. “If we don’t execute, we know the next person behind us will pick us up all through the lineup and in the dugout. Anyone can come in and do their job. It’s nice to know that sometimes if I’m off, someone else will be there to pick me up.”
Paige Adair, the only senior on the team, threw a four-hit shutout, striking out five, in the opener and the Mavericks broke open a 6-0 game by scoring 10 runs in the fourth inning. Ellie Smith went 3 for 3 and hit her 11th home run of the season, Myah Arrieta went deep for the fifth time this season and Ava Fugate drove a pinch-hit home run, her seventh.
The 10 runs are the most the Mavericks have scored in an inning this season, and did it on 12 hits, with 11 different batters collecting a hit in the inning. Smith singled twice in the fourth inning alone, and Arrieta’s and Fugate’s home runs came in the inning.
Mauser — who was accompanied onto the field for Senior Day festivities by not only her family, but her dog, sporting a mortar board — threw a three-hit shutout in the second game, striking out two.
Kaley Barker capped her perfect weekend at the plate by going 2 for 2 in the second game — she split catching duties with Ally Distler in the series — and driving in four runs. She lined a two-run home run to left in the second inning and doubled in the third.
“Just going in relaxed,” Barker said. “I’ve always been a base-hit kind of batter, so just focusing on that, getting the at-bats when I get them.”
Sarah Jorissen’s eighth home run of the season was a no-doubter to left — Chadron State left fielder Ailyah Rothstein didn’t even turn and look — that was caught behind the fence by a fan. It was the 95th home run of the season for the Mavericks (43-7, 35-3 RMAC), who will host the six-team conference tournament starting Thursday and receive a first-round bye.
Ranked seventh in the region, the Mavericks are in a good spot to receive a bid to the South Central Regional tournament, but can secure it by winning the conference tournament, which brings an automatic bid. Colorado Christian (46-8 34-4 RMAC), which is No. 10 in the region, now must win the tournament to extend its season.
“We just need to take care of business at the conference tournament,” Christensen said. “We know we can play with or beat any team in the RMAC and we’ve showed that throughout the season. We just need to stay relaxed and play our ball like we did this weekend and go from there, then we don’t need to worry about the regional rankings.”