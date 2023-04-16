A couple of weeks ago, Blake Rohm was the play-by-play announcer on the video stream of Colorado Mesa baseball games.

The former pitcher, who injured his right shoulder late last season and was seemingly done for his career, has been a graduate assistant coach this season. A few weeks ago, he started tossing the ball around and his shoulder didn’t hurt. He threw a little batting practice to players who aren’t on the travel squad while the Mavericks were out of town, and his shoulder didn’t hurt.