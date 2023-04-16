A couple of weeks ago, Blake Rohm was the play-by-play announcer on the video stream of Colorado Mesa baseball games.
The former pitcher, who injured his right shoulder late last season and was seemingly done for his career, has been a graduate assistant coach this season. A few weeks ago, he started tossing the ball around and his shoulder didn’t hurt. He threw a little batting practice to players who aren’t on the travel squad while the Mavericks were out of town, and his shoulder didn’t hurt.
“I just started throwing the ball around a little bit, six, seven weeks ago and didn’t feel any pain, and slowly started working back into things,” Rohm said. “Eventually I sat down with the Skipper and was like hey, I have a year of eligibility left, I love this team, I love this program and the community, the university, let me come represent it. He let me do it and it’s a privilege and a blessing to be back.”
It still didn’t hurt when he threw a bullpen session, and more importantly, it didn’t hurt the day after he threw. Rohm told CMU coach Chris Hanks he’d like to rejoin the roster if possible. Hanks agreed, with one caveat — “He’s still got to do the laundry” — one of Rohm’s duties as a grad assistant.
The plan was to get him one inning this weekend against Rollins College, and that inning came Saturday in the Tars’ 6-4 victory at The Diamond.
“I hope I’ve got plenty more in this arm for the team and I can finish my career out with the people that gave me a chance, the ones that I love and the family I have here,” Rohm said.
His first pitch of the sixth inning was clocked at 93 mph. He gave up one unearned run when Caleb Thomason dropped a throw at third base after Harrison Rodgers fielded a ball at short and threw to get the lead runner. The run eventually scored on a base hit to put No. 3 Rollins up 5-1.
Kannon Handy struggled in the first inning, giving up three runs. He walked the leadoff hitter, then gave up a base hit. After a strikeout, another base hit made it 1-0, but it looked like Handy was going to get out of trouble when designated hitter Jorge Ramirez grounded to short.
Rodgers fielded it cleanly, but then couldn’t get the ball out of his glove on the toss to second base, allowing one run to score. A sacrifice bunt made it 3-0, and CMU was slow to respond offensively.
“It could be a lot of things,” Hanks said. “In my experience, the Friday night game with all the electricity, and this was the first one for this team and it was a big win against a very good team. It’s coming off a high and we usually address that and we did not address it last night. We seemed a little flat today and we didn’t start off on the mound very well. Kannon didn’t have great command and then we kick the easy double play with a bad runner, we didn’t have to hurry that. We tried hard to recover, had the bases loaded and we struck out. We had our chances.”
Jonathan Gonzalez singled and eventually scored on a base hit by Julian Boyd in the third inning and CMU put up two runs in the seventh to cut the deficit to 6-3.
In the eighth, Rodgers led off with a double and scored on a base hit through the right side by Stevenson Reynolds, pulling the Mavs within two runs.
Cade Nicol, who gave up one run in the seventh inning, shut down the Tars in the final two innings, aided by a terrific snag of a line drive at first base by Reynolds in the ninth.
Rob Sharrar led off the bottom of the ninth with a walk and Declan Wiesner’s bid for a base hit down the right-field line was speared by Rollins first baseman Jeslyn Whitehead, who made the diving catch and landed on the bag at first to double up Sharrar.
“When you hit a line drive and the first baseman dives and lands on the bag, it’s not your day,” Hanks said during the post-game ceremony honoring his 1,000th career victory.
Boyd singled to center, but Whitehead, who went in to pitch after that hit, got Conrad Villafuerte to pop up to short to even the three-game series at 1-1.
Hanks was joined by several former players, including some from his 1999 team, his first as a head coach. Surrounded by his family, with his arms draped around his wife, Nikki, and his son, Jared, a redshirt sophomore catcher for the Mavs, and with his current team kneeling in the infield, Hanks was lauded by former CMU President Tim Foster and current President John Marshall, and his longtime pitching coach, Jeff Rodgers.
Interim Athletic Director Joan McDermott presented Hanks with a large canvas replica of the souvenir program given to fans, a photo montage of Hanks from his early years to this season, including a candid photo taken in the dugout after his milestone win at Colorado Christian.
As Hanks was speaking, three players sneaked away from the group and ran to center field, then public address announcer Tim Ray told Hanks there was one more surprise in store. With that, the players pulled off a green tarp off a section of the fence in center field, unveiling Hanks’ No. 30 jersey.
Hanks was stunned by that, dropping his head momentarily before getting a bear hug from his son. He then walked toward his team and one by one hugged his players, who by that time were standing and applauding, with “Simply the Best” playing over the loudspeaker. Hanks won 1,000 games faster than any other coach in Division II baseball.
“As you look around the country in college baseball it’s not attended obviously like football and basketball are. We travel a lot of places and we don’t see any crowds like we see in Grand Junction, especially when it warms up,” Hanks said. “The people who have supported our program are the reason we’ve won 1,000 games.
”I’m humbled, mildly embarrassed, because it’s not about this for us. It’s truly about excellence, it’s doing the best you can every day all the time and when mistakes are make you fix them as quickly as possible, but when you coach guys like this, we’re down 6-3 late and we didn’t play our best today. But we have such belief and trust in them because of their hard work, their attitude, the effort, their intentions, I really thought we were gonna win that game somehow, some way.”