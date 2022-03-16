The ultimate goal will have to wait.
Colorado Mesa’s quest to reach the NCAA Division II Elite Eight came up short Tuesday night in Lubbock, Texas, in a 72-62 loss to Black Hills State in the championship game of the South Central Regional tournament.
“They’ve been a great team all year and they were great tonight and they deserved to win,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said of the Yellowjackets, who will make the trip to Evansville, Indiana, next week.
“Obviously proud of our guys for the year. We had a number of injuries in the fall, the biggest one to our returning All-American from last year (Ethan Menzies), but they’ve been so resilient. ...
“This group’s legacy, people talk about setting a school record for wins and making it this far in the tournament, but what I’ll remember about this team is just their resiliency and how they just kept fighting. That’s what I’ll remember.”
In an all-RMAC championship, both teams were playing in the Sweet 16 for the first time. The Mavericks’ season ended 26-10, a program record for wins.
From the start, the Mavericks struggled to get the ball inside, especially when Mac Riniker picked up two early fouls and headed to the bench just more than eight minutes into the game. Black Hills led the entire way, but CMU didn’t ever let the ‘Jackets get comfortable. Trevor Baskin, who along with Jared Small made the all-tournament team, hit a layup in the final 30 seconds to pull the Mavs within three at the half, 34-31.
The only real statistical difference in the first half was at the free-throw line, where Black Hills made four of eight, the Mavericks the only one they attempted. The rebounds, field goals and 3-pointers were the same — neither team shot well from the arc, the Mavericks making only four of 16 attempts, the Yellowjackets four of 11 in the first half and each hit three more in the second half.
The number of 3s came because the Mavericks were cut off on their drives to the basket, so they were forced to throw the ball back to the perimeter.
Black Hills quickly built the lead to 10 points early in the second half, the Mavs, who showed their resiliency all season, chipped away. Christopher Speller drove the baseline, slipped, but kept his dribble long enough to get his feet back under him and hit a short layup to cut it to four, 45-41, with 12:47 to play.
Small drove for a layup and drew the foul, and his three-point play with just less than 10 minutes to go had the Mavericks back within three, 49-46.
Black Hills State, though, beat the Mavericks off the dribble several times attacking the basket, answering every run CMU put together.
“They had their run at the right time,” Small said. “I don’t know if we lost focus or what happened, but we went down at the same time they went up. This isn’t like the NBA, you don’t get a 7-game series. You get one chance and if you lose you go home, and that’s just what happened tonight.”
Still, the Mavericks got within one point in the final six minutes. Small scored off a steal by Speller and Blaise Threatt hit a runner in the lane with 6:15 to play and the Mavericks were down 51-50.
Back-to-back turnovers by Black Hills had CMU with momentum, but a layup by Reece Johnson rimmed out, and with 5:16 to play, Riniker drove and drew a foul. He missed the front end of a one-and-one that would have tied it, and PJ Hayes hit a scramble 3-pointer on the other end and was fouled by Baskin, who flew at Hayes as he recovered on defense.
The four-point play turned the tide for good.
Small, in his final college game, led the Mavericks with 16 points and Baskin had 12, Johnson added 10 points and Threatt nine.
Joel Scott, the RMAC player of the year and the regional tournament MVP, had 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead Black Hills (25-7). Adam Moussa added 15 and Hayes 13, hitting four 3-pointers.
The Mavericks return all but Small and Georgie Dancer, who finished with two points, five rebounds and five assists, next season, but DeGeorge wasn’t quite ready to let them go.
“When you think about how our program is perceived differently now than when (Small and Dancer) came, they’ve had a remarkable impact,” DeGeorge said. “Georgie won the conference championship for us with a 3 two years ago, Jared won it last year with a huge 3 to get us to overtime in a game we eventually won, but off the floor, their approach to the game and being a good teammate … we’ll miss them in ways that’s hard to understand.”
CMU will get not only Menzies back next season, but guard Owen Koonce, who missed the last half of the season with a hip injury. The entire returning group will be sophomores and redshirt freshmen, putting the Mavs in prime position for another deep run in the tournament.
“I haven’t really thought about next season, I’m still thinking about this season, but we return a lot of guys,” Baskin said. “It’s going to be really hard to replace two of the best seniors the school has had in a long time. This just gives us more motivation for next year.”