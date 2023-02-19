They hopped off the struggle bus and caught a ride on the energy bus Saturday night.
The Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team, in a game it needed to win to strengthen its chances at the postseason, responded with a 31-point blowout of CSU Pueblo, 74-43, at Brownson Arena.
“We’ve talked about it and I think it was a combination of things,” CMU coach Taylor Wagner said. “I thought they were laser-focused, senior night, the game itself and what it meant. I was really proud of the way the girls came out. We were locked in and they’re just playing for each other. They’re sharing the basketball, defensively we looked really good. Hopefully we can continue to build on it.”
The Mavs’ energy in the first quarter was off the charts, leading to a 25-10 start by shooting 50% from the field and holding the ThunderWolves to 20% shooting.
And stop me if you’ve read this before: Olivia Reed had a double-double by halftime.
“It’s just nice to get a win for Mon (Monica Brooks, their only senior, who was honored after the game) and for the team overall,” Reed said. “Hopefully we can take it and just roll with it some more.”
Reed, who had a size advantage all night, made the most of the ThunderWolves’ lack of size to score 23 points, one off her career high, and grab a career-high 18 rebounds. In fact, she out-rebounded CSU Pueblo’s entire team, 18-16.
“The girls did an awesome job,” Wagner said. “The stat that stands out to me is 45 rebounds to their 16. That’s just a huge advantage for us. If we can continue to do that, and (Reed) does a great job but everybody else now, they’re not just standing and watching Everyone can’t have 20 rebounds a game, but they can block out their guy and when they have that one, they can go get it. It seems like we’re doing a better job with that as a team.”
She had 15 points and 11 rebounds in 14 minutes, 33 seconds of playing time in the first half, heading to the bench with just less than six minutes to play after picking up her second foul.
She didn’t have another, and checked out with about a minute and a half to play, just after Brooks was brought out to a loud ovation on her senior night. The Mavs play at home Wednesday, but CMU chose to honor her in front of the weekend crowd.
The energy the Mavs (12-14, 11-9 RMAC) had on the defensive end carried over to the offense, and everybody got involved. Early, the Mavericks got Reed plenty of touches, and when CSU Pueblo (13-13, 10-10) started to double the post, they played inside-out.
Tia Slade also finished with a double-double, 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Laura Gutierrez hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points.
“I think a big part of it is my teammates have confidence in me and lately they’ve been telling me to just keep shooting,” Gutierrez said. “That helps me a lot. The first one, I was just in rhythm and I took it.”
Mesa and CSU Pueblo started the game tied for the 7-8 seeds in the RMAC tournament in two weeks, and with two games remaining, the Mavs are now seventh and the T-Wolves eighth. The Mavs have a two-game edge on CU-Colorado Springs, and the teams split the home-and-home series, so they need one more win to secure a spot.
“We all knew this was a big game and we were tied with them before this,” Reed said. “Our overall goal is just to get in the tournament and go from there.”
Mesa raced to a 16-5 lead, with Reed scoring nine points in the first six minutes, then, just after checking in, Gutierrez hit a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer for a 21-10 lead and the Mavericks were never really challenged after that.
By the end of the first quarter, Reed had 13 points and eight rebounds, and she went inside for a bucket early in the second quarter, followed by a 3-pointer from Brooks and another from Gutierrez, prompting a Pueblo timeout as the Mavericks took a 33-14 lead.
It was 41-22 at the half, and after the teams each scored 13 points in the third quarter, the Mavericks put the game away with a 20-8 fourth quarter.
The Mavericks lost to the ThunderWolves by one point in Pueblo in December, so the 30-point swing shows how far they’ve come.
“It’s just growth and experienced, and we’re a lot more consistent,” Reed said. “We used to go through these lulls and we’re continuing to shorten those lulls, just be consistent and always be aggressive.
”I also think our defense has gotten better, just knowing when to help and knowing when not to help, just staying in front of our man. I think we’ve improved in a lot of areas.”