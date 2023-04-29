Colorado Mesa dominated CSU Pueblo 22-3 on Friday to win the RMAC men’s lacrosse championship for the sixth time in the past eight years.
The Mavericks (13-2, 5-0 RMAC) shared the regular-season title last season with Westminster but swept the Griffins this season and will host the conference tournament next week at Community Hospital Unity Field.
It was the sixth straight win and second victory at home in as many matches for the road-tested Mavericks. Mesa wraps up the regular season on Sunday against Adams State.
CMU will play the No. 4 seed at 4 p.m. on Thursday in the RMAC semifinals, with Westminster playing the No. 3 seed at 7 p.m. The semifinal winners play at 7:30 p.m. Friday for the championship.
Braden Lowe scored less than two minutes into the game on a pass from AJ Switzer, and after leading 9-2 at halftime, CMU outscored the ThunderWolves (1-12, 1-5) 13-1 in the second half.
Not only did the Mavericks dominate on the scoreboard, but in the statistics, winning 24 of 27 face offs, picking up 64 ground balls to CSU Pueblo’s 17, forcing 26 turnovers, including 11 in the third quarter, and putting 54 shots on goal to the ThunderWolves’ eight. Mesa took 86 total shots and allowed only 12. The 86 shots were the second-highest single-game total in program history.
JJ Brummett and James Steinke each had a hat trick and Jed Brummett, Switzer, Drew Eickelman, Connor Jensen and Dalton Goodale had two goals each. Six other Mavericks scored, and 10 different players had assists, with Eickleman setting up three goals.
Baseball
Max Valdez hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning and Jacob Rhoades threw six scoreless innings as the No. 4 Mavericks routed New Mexico Highlands 17-2 in Las Vegas, N.M.
Colorado Mesa batted around and scored five runs in the first inning, added four more in the fourth, three in the fifth and four more in the seventh to end the game on the run rule after seven innings.
Rhoades (4-2) allowed three hits, struck out six and needed only 66 pitches in his outing. Joey Mazzetti gave up a pair of runs in the seventh on a two-run home run.
Rob Sharrar, Julian Boyd, Harrison Rodgers and Jonathan Gonzales each had two hits — Gonzalez led off the fifth with a home run — in CMU’s 13-hit attack. Mesa (34-9, 23-2 RMAC) scored five runs in the first only two hits, taking advantage of three Highlands errors.
Stevenson Reynolds got one run home on a sacrifice fly, Conrad Villafuerte and Julian Boyd pulled off a double steal, with Boyd scoring, and Derek Shaver had an RBI double in the inning.
Sharrar and Boyd, hitting 1-2 in the lineup, each scored three runs — seven of CMU’s runs were unearned, with the Cowboys (3-40, 2-23) committing six errors.
Softball
The Mavericks’ doubleheader at Colorado School of Mines was canceled because of unplayable field conditions after an overnight storm.
The teams will play a doubleheader today to wrap up the regular season. Friday’s games will not be made up.
Track & Field
Through four events, Mica Jenrette is only one point out of the lead in the heptathlon, scoring 2,970 points to trail Avery Wright of Colorado School of Mines on the first day of the RMAC championships in Chadron, Nebraska.
Jordan Brockman is fifth with 2,792 points entering the final three events today.
Zace Buckhold was fourth (23 feet, 10 inches) and Justin Thompson fifth (23-8) in the men’s long jump, with Brockman third (18-6) in the women’s long jump.
Justin Blanton advanced to the finals of the men’s 400 meters with a time of 48.59 seconds, seeding him third. Elijah Williams had the second-fastest qualifying time (10.51) in the 100 meters and Kelsey Montague qualified fifth in the 400 meters (54.48).
In the women’s prelim races, Burnett was the top qualifier in the 400 (56.36) and Sierra Arceneaux had the top 100 time (11.68), a provisional qualifying time for nationals.
Men’s Golf
The Mavericks were selected for the South Central/West Super Regional for the third straight year and the sixth time overall.
CMU is seeded sixth in the South Central Region and travel to Rohnert Park, California, for the 20-team Super Regional tournament May 11-13 at Foxtail Golf Club. Last season, CMU finished second in the super regional to advance to the NCAA national championships.