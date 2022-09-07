Mavs' Dere, Dody selected as RMAC players of the week SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Sep 7, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Women's SoccerMavs' Dere, Dody selected as RMAC players of the weekAfter outscoring opponents 9-0 in two games last weekend, two Colorado Mesa players earned RMAC Player of the Week awards.Lila Dere was selected as the Offensive Player of the Week after scoring five goals over two matches and Chloe Dody was the Goalkeeper of the Week after her two shutouts.Dere, who tied her Mavs record with four goals in CMU's win over Nebraska-Kerany, leads Division II with seven goals and also is tops in the nation in shots per game and shots on goal per game.After missing CMU's contest against Western Oregon, Dody returned to the net for both matches last weeked and made 10 total saves, five in each game. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Chloe Dody Lila Dere Sport Football Rmac Player Goal Save Weekend Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you More from this section Rams start title defense, NFL season vs. Bills High-scoring Appalachian State meets No. 6 Texas A&M No. 10 USC puts up new look against pesky Stanford Day Precip Temp Wed 0% 64° 102° Wed Wednesday 102°/64° Sunshine. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:48:22 AM Sunset: 07:35:23 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: SSE @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night A clear sky. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 66° 100° Thu Thursday 100°/66° A few clouds. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:49:16 AM Sunset: 07:33:48 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: SW @ 12 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 1% 61° 96° Fri Friday 96°/61° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:50:10 AM Sunset: 07:32:13 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: SSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 2% 59° 90° Sat Saturday 90°/59° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:51:05 AM Sunset: 07:30:37 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: N @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 8% 60° 89° Sun Sunday 89°/60° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 06:51:59 AM Sunset: 07:29:01 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night A few clouds. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 15% 62° 90° Mon Monday 90°/62° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:52:54 AM Sunset: 07:27:24 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 22% 61° 89° Tue Tuesday 89°/61° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 22% Sunrise: 06:53:48 AM Sunset: 07:25:47 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Tuesday Night Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business