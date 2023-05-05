After running the table in the regular season, Colorado Mesa dominated the men’s all-RMAC lacrosse team announced Thursday, with AJ Switzer the co-attacker of the year and Jake Eickelman the co-defender of the year.
Eight players made the first team, with four more on the second team and two honorable mention selections.
Switzer led the RMAC with 73 points, 37 goals and a CMU single-season record 36 assists. His goals total was second in the RMAC. Eickelman, a longstick midfielder, led the RMAC with 21 caused turnovers, leading the defense that allowed only 36 goals in RMAC play (the Mavericks scored 130 goals in those six games).
Eickelman and Switzer led a 26-man first team, along with attackers Jed Brummett, Hunter Holcomb and Philip Petersen, defenders Vinny Curci and Hayden Scherr and faceoff man Dylan Checketts.
On the second team were JJ Brummett, Drew Eickelman, James Steinke and Logan Smith, with Riley Fisher and goalie Mac Bayless on the honorable mention team.
The Mavericks opened play in the RMAC Tournament on Thursday needing to keep winning to have a chance at a regional berth.
Despite two dominant wins last week, the Mavericks dropped one spot in the South Regional rankings when Limestone, which was one spot behind CMU in last week’s regional poll, upset two of the top four teams in the region, No. 2 Wingate and No. 3 Lenoir-Rhyne. The regional voters moved Limestone to No. 6 and dropped CMU to No. 7, one spot out of a regional field. Regional bids will be extended Sunday night, with the men’s picks at 5:30 p.m., followed by the women’s at 6:30 p.m.
The Mavs’ Kelsey Viger was selected the women’s RMAC defensive player of the year after leading the conference with 47 caused turnovers this season.
Viger tied CMU’s single-game highs in ground balls with six and caused turnovers with five in the Mavericks’ win over Regis earlier this season, which earned them a share of the conference title for the first time in program history.
The redshirt junior was one of three Mavericks to earn first-team all-conference honors, along with midfielder Kiley Davis and attacker Justine Anderson. Davis tied for RMAC lead with 50 goals and was second with 60 total points during the regular season. She had a pair of five-goal games and put nearly 70% of her total shots on goal. Anderson, a freshman, scored 24 goals, second on the team, and added 10 assists. Of her 24 goals, 19 came in conference play.
Attacker Taylor Jakeman, midfielder Ali Bryant and goalkeeper Shannon Murphy made the second team, with Larkin Daly, Melanie Evans, Courtney Havel, Taylor Scott and Regan Wentz receiving honorable mention honors.
The Mavericks, seeded second in the RMAC Tournament, play CU-Colorado Springs at 7 tonight in the semifinals at Regis. CMU is ranked fifth in the Midwest Region, which will take four teams to the playoffs.