One night after their wrestling dual went down to the final match, Colorado Mesa put Friday’s dual away early in a dominating 44-6 victory over New Mexico Highlands at Brownson Arena.

The victory, on the heels of Thursday’s 30-20 win over No. 8 Adams State, put the 12th-ranked Mavericks in sole possession of first place in the RMAC at 3-0 after the Grizzles defeated Western Colorado 22-18 in Gunnison.