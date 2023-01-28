One night after their wrestling dual went down to the final match, Colorado Mesa put Friday’s dual away early in a dominating 44-6 victory over New Mexico Highlands at Brownson Arena.
The victory, on the heels of Thursday’s 30-20 win over No. 8 Adams State, put the 12th-ranked Mavericks in sole possession of first place in the RMAC at 3-0 after the Grizzles defeated Western Colorado 22-18 in Gunnison.
Adams State is 4-1 in conference duals, with Colorado School of Mines 3-1 — the Mavericks travel to Golden next Friday after wrestling at CSU Pueblo on Thursday — and Western Colorado 2-1.
Once again, the Mavericks racked up bonus points, with six pins and two major decisions. The team dual was clinched after Gus Dalton, ranked No. 9 at 165 pounds, pinned Colin Brown in 1 minute, 56 seconds. Every bout CMU won this week was by major decision or pin.
As has been the case in every dual, the Mavs’ 1-2 punch of Dawson Collins and Collin Metzgar set the tone. Collins dominated Rhys Sellers in a 14-2 major decision at 125 pounds and Metzgar followed with a pin in 4:10 over Andres Jiron at 133.
The Cowboys won only two bouts, with Joseph Misitano claiming a 9-3 win at 141 pounds over Denim Torgerson, who got the start as he and Andrew Silva jockey for the No. 1 spot at that weight. Zachary Ferris of Highlands outlasted Kash Anderson 3-2 at 197 pounds.
Anderson just missed on a shoulder throw takedown early in the match and couldn’t manage a takedown in the third period when both wrestlers were on their feet.
Mesa recorded back-to-back-to-back pins to secure the dual, with Alex Castaneda pinning Deklyn Miller in 3:59 at 149 pounds, Ryan Wheeler following with his second pin of the weekend, this one in 2:13 over Ryan Kilgore at 157 pounds, and then Dalton’s win at 165.
Braesen Lewis, who moved into the lineup at 174 pounds after eighth-ranked Alex Holguin injured his right shoulder Thursday night, scored a 13-2 major decision over Thomas Tolbert as Holguin watched from the bench, his right arm in a sling. Jason Bynarowicz capped his two-win week by pinning Lance Kilgore just before the horn sounded at the end of the first period in the 184-pound match.
Ruben Samuelson, whose pin in the 285-pound match Thursday clinched the win over Adams State, was in a wild bout with Highlands’ Kioni Benally and led 14-9, scoring four-point nearfalls twice but being reversed before he could record a pin.
Only 22 seconds into the third period, Benally was close to taking Samuelson down with an upper-body throw, but instead, the Mavs’ redshirt freshman got the leverage as they rolled to the mat and got the quick pin.