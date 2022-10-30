It was there for the taking, but like so many other Saturdays this fall, the Colorado Mesa football team couldn’t finish.
Three turnovers, all at crucial times, led to 10 points, including costing the Mavericks the halftime lead, in a 33-28 homecoming loss to CSU-Pueblo at Stocker Stadium.
“It hasn’t been our year, but the guys are still fighting,” linebacker Siaosi Finau said. “They hate to lose. In the locker room, nobody was talking, everybody was just starting at each other. It’s a bad feeling to lose.”
It’s the way this season has gone for CMU (2-6, 1-6 RMAC), which built a 21-10 lead in the second quarter and seemed to have the momentum late in the second quarter after David O’Connell hauled in a 21-yard touchdown pass from Karst Hunter with 7:05 to play in the first half.
A more aggressive defense was putting pressure on CSU-Pueblo quarterback Hunter Raquet, who still found receivers open in the middle of the field, throwing for 361 yards. The ThunderWolves scored with 1:46 to play in the second quarter to cut the Mavs’ lead to 21-17, and that’s when the first turnover took the momentum — and the lead — away.
Karst Hunter was flushed from the pocket and he saw O’Connell on the sideline slip behind his defender. Figuring if he couldn’t get the ball his big receiver, he could throw the ball out of bounds, Hunter let it fly.
Instead, Eric Donnell intercepted the ball at the CSU-Pueblo 39 with 1:18 to play in the half. With 45 seconds to play, Raquet found Andrew Cook for a 13-yard touchdown and a 24-21 halftime lead.
“I saw David kind of get behind his guy,” Hunter said. “I threw it up trying to make a play, let him try to make a play or throw it out of bounds, either one of those two things. I just kind of short-armed it and he made a great play, caught it on the sideline and toe-tapped in. It’s one of those plays where I just have to throw it away and live to see another down or just run out of bounds.”
Mesa’s game plan was to control the game through the air, with several empty-backfield sets. Isaac Maestas got the start at running back, a good pass-catcher out of the backfield, and Keyshawn Ashford, who is also a good receiver, getting a lot of reps. Jullen Ison, the Mavs’ usual starting running back, didn’t have a carry and caught only one pass for 12 yards.
“We saw on film when teams went empty (backfield) they spread them out more and made them have to cover the whole field,” Hunter said. “With the kind of plays we had it was just kind of pick whoever’s open. It worked really well, it made them cover something different and made them see something different. We haven’t done that all year.”
Even after losing the halftime lead, Mavericks, as they’ve done all season, rallied. Cook dropped a sure touchdown over the middle early in the third quarter on third down, and Hunter drove the Mavericks 79 yards in six plays for a go-ahead touchdown, 28-24, with 10:37 to play in the third.
The big play was the first play of the drive, a 56-yard run by Ashford, who took the ball down the left sideline and cut back to the middle, weaving around the ThunderWolves’ defense to the 23.
A couple of short passes and a nice run by Myles Newble got the ball inside the 10, and Jacob Whitmer caught a pass on the flat, made a nice move and was stopped just short of the goal line. Hunter ran it in from the 1, one of three rushing touchdowns for the Mavs’ quarterback.
Up 28-24, the defense kept forcing the ThunderWolves to punt — a sack by Kaden Stewart and Troy McDonald was followed by a jarring tackle by Finau, who laid out Raquet after he was flushed from the pocket.
“All week long we heard to just go full-speed, you’re a bulldozer, people can’t stop you,” Finau said. “I saw the opening and he kept running and I just hit him. It was a play that had to be made if you want to win the game.”
After a punt, the Mavericks were driving again, with Ashford picking up 8 yards on the ground, but was hit in the right knee and was helped off the field. Two plays later, Sebastian Campbell caught a 3-yard pass in front of the Pueblo bench and also injured a leg. An incomplete pass and a sack helped thwart that drive, and then early in the fourth quarter, the entire game turned in two plays.
On second-and-1 from its own 31, Pueblo threw deep to CK Poulos, but it was broken up by Bryce Stevenson. As the crowd of 3,068 roared its approval, a late flag was thrown for pass interference, giving the Pack a first down near midfield.
CMU coach Miles Kochevar argued the call, but was even more upset about the next play. Mesa got a great rush on Raquet, who avoided the pressure, and was hit from behind just as he released the ball. He appeared to cross the line of scrimmage by a full stride before releasing the ball. Poulos made the catch at the 25, avoided Kaleb Niumata at the 19 and ran into the corner of the end zone for a 30-28 lead.
Kochevar had an animated discussion with the officials, to no avail.
“The pass interference, we still had an opportunity there,” Kochevar said. “Even on the play where he completes it, we had a chance and made him step up in the pocket and we missed him. Those are the ones that slipped through your fingers that we wish we could get back. Unfortunately you don’t get a re-do, so you’ve got to make those plays.
“You guys had a better view than me, I thought he was over the line, but that’s the way it goes. We’ve got to get him down in the pocket and make sure he’s not able to make that pass.”
A tipped pass on the Mavs’ next possession was intercepted, leading to a CSU-Pueblo field goal, and Mesa had one more chance, down five, to win it.
With two minutes on the clock, a defensive holding call helped the Mavericks get away from their own goal line, and on second-and-11 from the 31, Hunter, who ran for 48 yards, had to scramble. He was near the first down when the ball was knocked out of his hands and was recovered by Pueblo, leaving the Mavs with yet another gut-punch loss.
“They fought the right way and that means we’re making some strides as a team, although our record doesn’t show it right now,” Kochevar said. “There’s nobody … obviously, that eats up more pride in myself, because we’ve got guys.
“This could have been very easily a flipped record this year, but we haven’t done enough to be able to go and capitalize on opportunities, to take advantage of opportunities and put ourselves in position to win.”