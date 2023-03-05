The No. 15 Colorado Mesa baseball team was shut out through seven innings Saturday in a 9-6 loss to Montana State Billings in the final game of their series at The Diamond.

Down 5-0 in the sixth, the Mavericks (9-6) loaded the bases with no one out in the sixth, but a ground ball to third forced Harrison Rodgers at the plate, Stevenson Reynolds struck out and Paul Schoenfeld grounded out.