The No. 15 Colorado Mesa baseball team was shut out through seven innings Saturday in a 9-6 loss to Montana State Billings in the final game of their series at The Diamond.
Down 5-0 in the sixth, the Mavericks (9-6) loaded the bases with no one out in the sixth, but a ground ball to third forced Harrison Rodgers at the plate, Stevenson Reynolds struck out and Paul Schoenfeld grounded out.
Kolby Felix drew a one-out walk in the eighth and scored on a double by Julian Boyd, who went 3 for 4 with two RBI. Declan Wiesner followed with a base hit to left to score Boyd.
The Yellow Jackets (6-8) came back to score four runs in the top of the ninth before Conrad Villafuerte singled with one out in the bottom of the inning. Ethan Ezor, Caleb Thomasen and Rodgers hit consecutive doubles to cut the deficit to 9-5 and with two out, Boyd singled up the middle to score Rodgers. Wiesner, though, popped out to end the rally.
Jacob Rhoades took the loss, allowing three runs through the first five innings. He struck out seven and walked three. Four relievers combined to give up six runs on a dozen hits.
The series was the final tuneup before conference play begins Friday at The Diamond against Metro State.
Softball
Three runs in the top of the seventh gave the Mavericks enough cushion to hold off Adams State 13-10 in the first game of an RMAC doubleheader in Alamosa.
Aislyn Sharp, who drove in four runs for the Mavericks, drove in Mesa’s first run of the inning with a base hit and Myah Arrieta tripled in pinch-runner Bella Aragon. A base hit by Sarah Jorissen made it 13-7, but the Grizzlies got a three-run home run from Riley Marshall in the bottom of the inning and had two runners on base with two out. Marisa Nehm, though, struck out Belinda Vargas to end the game.
Sharp hit a three-run home run in the second inning after Olivia Litzen delivered an RBI double.
In the second game, the Mavericks scored 22 runs on 19 hits in a 22-5, five-inning rout.
The Mavericks (10-8, 8-2 RMAC) scored in every inning, taking a 5-1 lead after one inning, then getting a two-run home run from Rylee Crouch in the second inning.
Arrieta, who went 3 for 3 with four RBI and five runs scored, hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning to put CMU up 20-4.
The big run producer of the day was Crouch, who went 3 for 3, scored three runs and drove in seven. Ashley Bradford went 3 for 5 with three RBI. Of CMU’s 19 hits, eight were for extra bases.
Kennedy Vis (3-3) allowed five runs on six hits in the complete game. She walked four and struck out four.
Men’s Lacrosse
Despite playing the morning after Friday night’s victory over Rockhurst, the No. 19 Mavericks had no trouble against Quincy University in a 21-7 win.
Jed Brummett scored four goals and now has scored at least three goals in every game this season. He has 24 goals so far for the Mavericks (5-1).
Hunter Holcomb scored a season-high four goals for CMU, which scored the first eight goals of the game, including six in the first quarter.
Calvin Doucette and Mac Bayless split time in goal, with each making five saves. CMU’s offense dominated, taking 52 shots to Quincy’s 36 and won 20 of 29 faceoffs.
Tennis
Tyler Landen won his No. 1 singles match and Henry Scheck won at No. 6, but the No. 18 Azusa Pacific Cougars claimed a 5-2 victory in Pac West play.
Landen won a tough three-setter, 7-6 (8-6), 6-7 (15-13), 10-3 and Scheck also won in three sets, 7-6 (7-3), 2-6, 10-3, but Azusa Pacific won the other four singles matches in straight sets and swept the doubles matches.
The Cougars’ 17th-ranked women’s team blanked CMU 7-0. Macy Richards went to three sets at No. 3 singles, as did Paige Furin at No. 6, and Furin and Julianna Campos won their No. 3 doubles match 6-1.