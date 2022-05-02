The bullpen faltered Sunday for the No. 11 Colorado Mesa baseball team, and lost a four-game series for the first time this season, dropping an 8-5 decision to Colorado Christian.
The Mavericks (32-12, 19-9 RMAC) lost a third straight game, but still managed to maintain the lead in the conference standings with four games remaining. Metro State and CSU-Pueblo both lost Sunday and are two games back of CMU.
Regis (27-22-1, 20-12) won three of four against Metro State in its final series of the regular season and moved into second place in the conference.
The ThunderWolves play at CMU in the final series of the regular season starting Thursday.
A three-run home run by Caleb Farmer put CMU up in the first inning, and after the Cougars (16-29, 12-16) scored one in the fourth, Farmer led off the sixth inning with his 20th home run of the season for a 4-1 lead.
Gage Edwards had limited Colorado Christian to one run on five hits and struck out seven in five innings, but Josh Danyliw struggled with his control in the sixth, lasting only one-third of an inning.
A base hit and an error around two walks produced one run, and after a sacrifice fly made it 4-3, Dave Henderson relieved Danyliw. Another sacrifice fly tied it before Gabe Ramos hit a two-run home run to right, giving CCU a 6-4 lead.
In the top of the seventh, Haydn McGeary drew a bases-loaded walk with one out, but Farmer took a third strike and Spencer Bramwell struck out to leave the bases loaded.
Two insurance runs came across in the eighth for Colorado Christian for an 8-5 lead. Johnny Carr singled with two outs in the ninth and McGeary was rung up on an outside pitch.
The Mavericks’ designated hitter protested the call, barking at the home plate umpire, who ejected him, meaning McGeary will miss Thursday’s game — players who are ejected after a game must sit out the following game.
Track & Field
Sierra Arceneaux won both the 200 and 200 meters Sunday on the final day of the RMAC Track and Field Championships, boosting the Colorado Mesa women to a third-place team finish in Pueblo.
Arceneaux ran a national provisional qualifying time of 11.45 seconds to win the 100, then doubled up by clocking a time of 23.74 in the 200 meters.
She also anchored the Mavericks’ third-place 4x100 relay team, which finished in 46.54 seconds, also a national provisional time. Arceneaux’s twin sister, Kierra, led off the relay, with Serenity Burnett-Perry and Victoria Eversley following.
The women scored 81 points to trail CU-Colorado Springs, which won with 191 points, and Colorado School of Mines, which was second with 97.
Josie Coffey was third in the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 5.25 inches.
The CMU men’s team finished sixth with 69 points, led by RMAC champion Zayden Davis, who won the 110 hurdles with a provisional qualifying time of 14.42 seconds. CU-Colorado Springs also won the men’s title, scoring 179 points, with Mines second with 131.
CMU was second in both the 4x100 and 4x400 relays. Sterling Brassfield, Beau Thornton, Kade Christensen and Elijah Williams ran a provisional time of 40.69 seconds in the 4x100 relay. Dayne Ortega, AJ Smallwood, Austin Reese and Kelsey Montague teamed up to run a 3:15.69 in the final event of the weekend, the 4x400 relay.
Ortega also placed fourth in the 400 meters (48.9), with Montague fifth (48.91) and Smallwood eighth (49.13). Casey McDaniel was fifth in the 400 hurdles in 54.83 seconds.
Three more Mavericks placed in field events — Dallas Davis III was fourth in the javelin (171 feet, 11 inches), Hayden Riley was fifth in the shot put (52-8.25) and Eddie Kurjak eighth in the triple jump (46-10.25).
Also placing for the CMU women were Lindsay Parsons, fifth in the 5,000 meters (18:10.51); Kiana Jackson, fifth in the triple jump (38-10.5); McKenna Molder, ninth in the 400 (58.72); Meleeah Holmes-McKown, ninth in the shot put (39-3) and the 4x400 relay team was sixth in 3:54.27.
Women’s Lacrosse
Colorado Mesa is seeded second in the RMAC Tournament, facing CU-Colorado Springs at 4 p.m. on Friday in the semifinals at Regis. The top-seeded Rangers play Fort Lewis, with the winners meeting for the RMAC title at noon on Sunday.
Football
Former CMU wide receiver Dwight Blakey received an invitation to rookie mini camp from the Arizona Cardinals after the conclusion of the NFL Draft. Blakey, who transferred to CMU from Central Arkansas, caught 33 passes for 405 yards and three touchdowns and returned 22 punts for an average of 24.3 yards last season.