Perspective. Even veteran coaches like Mike DeGeorge can gain perspective during a long basketball season.

“This group’s been through a lot. If you think about the COVID year where they went 21-2 and finished the regular season ranked No. 1 and then last year setting the school record for wins (26),” DeGeorge said last week before the Colorado Mesa men’s basketball team wrapped up the top seed in the RMAC tournament, which begins at 7 tonight against Metro State at Brownson Arena.