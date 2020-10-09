Damar’ren Mitchell can’t sit still.
Aaron Howard is quietly studying film every spare minute.
Issac Maestas wants to show off the new-look Mavericks.
Dagan Rienks just wants to hit — and be hit by — someone other than his teammates.
As for first-year Colorado Mesa football coach Tremaine Jackson, the first set of nerves on game week is reserved for Wednesday — COVID-19 testing day. Then he can get game-day nervous.
“It’s nervous wreck,” he said Tuesday of his emotions. “I say that jokingly, but through my whole career it’s been about going 1-0 every week. Now you have to go 2-0. You have to beat the test on Wednesday and then go win the game on Saturday.”
It’s been a long offseason for the Mavericks, who are subjected to weekly COVID-19 testing and daily symptom checks, and have tried to stay within their football family unit. They’ve also had to adjust to a new coaching staff and new schemes without benefit of spring football and offseason conditioning once campus closed last March.
“These guys don’t have college life like we know it,” Jackson said. “They can’t just go hang out with another friend who doesn’t play another sport or play football.”
Winning, the Mavs agree, will be even more special, and the players and coaches plan to enjoy every minute. The delayed and abbreviated season begins at noon Saturday at Stocker Stadium against Chadron State, one of five RMAC schools that opted to play this fall.
“Because it’s so different, when we do win it will feel better. The key is not just winning one, the key is can you do it multiple weeks in a row. If we do, we’re going to call ourselves national champions and that’s gonna be that. We’ll put a little COVID deal on the side of our ring,” Jackson said, laughing. “We’re going to have a lot of fun with this, because this has been hard.”
The extra protocols aren’t diminishing the season, which for the athletes is a free season of eligibility.
“I feel like for everyone, it’s an extra year of evaluation,” said Howard, the Mavs’ junior starting quarterback. “An extra year to practice your game and sharpen your knife. For me, I’m looking at this year as we’re going to dominate whoever we play and next year we’re going to dominate again, and the year after that. We get sharper and closer as a team for the national championship we want to win the next two years.”
“You heard him say he’s coming back, right?” Jackson quipped.
Because there are no championships to be won and players get that year back, some might say this season doesn’t count.
“They must not be winners,” Maestas said “Everything I do, everything our coaches do, everything Dagan does, and the whole team, everything we do is to try to win.
“This season means something. This season is for our seniors. We’ve got some who aren’t coming back, they’re done with school and want to go further in their aspirations. This means something for us. We’ve got to get a foundation established and go forward.”
There will be plenty of new faces in the lineup, especially on defense and the offensive line.
Rienks, a tight end his first two years, is now one of four starting wide receivers — there’s no true tight end in offensive coordinator Nick Fulton’s offense.
“I think I’ve always had the skill to play a role like that,” Rienks said. “Coach Fulton coming in and expanding the offense more is going to open up some opportunities for a bunch of guys on this team. We’ve had all this time to prepare and we can finally go out and show everyone what the direction is that we’ve been envisioning and now putting it (on display) for everyone to see.”
Maestas and Jesse Rodriquez will again be a 1-2 punch at running back. Bradley Toussaint is the only starting receiver back from last season, with junior transfer BJ Brown and Isaac Salazar, a backup last season, in the other two spots.
All five offensive linemen are different from the unit that started against Chadron State last season.
“You can look for a multiple-tempoed offense,” Jackson said. “We can get you going fast, we can slow it down, we can throw the ball down the field, we have the intermediate passing game. We’ve got a multiple-faceted running game. I think Coach Fulton is doing some things differently from what he’s learned since the last time he was in the RMAC and I’m really excited to see the run game.”
Fulton was the offensive coordinator at Colorado Mines from 2015-2018 before going to Northern Colorado in 2019.
Ask Howard what he thinks of the offense and you get a succinct answer:
“Dangerous. It’s just dangerous,” he said. “Ain’t too much to say. Dangerous.”
The defense will mirror the head coach, a self-professed energy guy.
“Defensively you can look forward to some high emotion, very passionate, physical guys who love to hit guys and run around and a defense that loves to take the ball away,” Jackson said.
Defensive end Logan Bayus and tackle Reed Rowan return and Devante Loggins will start at one corner, but the rest of the starters are different from a year ago. Mitchell sat out last season after a standout junior year in 2018.
“It was hard last year sitting out. It opened my eyes and put in my heart, I can’t let anybody down again. I can’t let myself down, my family down and definitely can’t let my teammates down,” said Mitchell, who was voted team captain along with Rienks, Maestas and Rowan. “One thing I’ve prided myself on this year is being a way better teammate than I was, taking things in perspective more than I ever did. I’m just so antsy to get there.”
The players are excited to be in front of fans, celebrating the season that was a long time coming. Jackson, for one, wants to light up the scoreboard in the south end zone.
“I don’t like tight games, man. I want it to be you whup me or I whup you,” he said. “It ain’t gonna be those nail-biters; we want to eliminate those. We want it to be 50-nothing and we’re all dancing on the sideline at the end of the fourth.”