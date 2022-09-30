It’s a “juice” game.
And for the Colorado Mesa football team, it couldn’t come at a better time.
After back-to-back losses to open the RMAC season, the Mavericks returned to practice this week with a little more bounce because it’s Western week. A night game, under the lights at Stocker Stadium, just adds to the buzz.
“There’s a lot of extra juice,” running back Jullen “Booda” Ison said. “I was just talking to Lucas (Ruiz Diaz) about it, guys are fired up. Guys are really excited about this game.”
Ruiz Diaz, the Mavericks’ veteran place kicker, grew up in Montrose, smack-dab in the middle of the two campuses.
“They’re so close to us and with it being the battle of the Western Slope, I think fans are kind of in the same boat as us,” he said. “They’re not too thrilled about Western. I’ve seen some signs and talking to some people around campus, they don’t like Western, either. I think the fans deserve (a home win). They’ve shown us a lot of support over the past few years through the ups an downs and I think having a big win against Western would really make them proud and want to keep supporting us.”
CMU coach Miles Kochevar will take any and all extra juice that rivalry games can provide as he instills a new team culture and builds his own program.
“I think the guys are fired up, they understand there’s some extra excitement with Western coming to down and being one of our longest, if not the longest, rivalry that we play every year (CMU’s records date to 1975, with the Mavericks leading the series 25-21),” Kochevar said.
Western (2-2, 2-0 RMAC) lost its first two games of the season, missing some key players with injuries, in particular running back Josh Cummings. The redshirt senior returned for the conference opener against CSU-Pueblo, rushing for 116 yards in a 17-10 victory, and had another 64 yards on the ground, with a touchdown, in a rout of Chadron State last week. Quarterback Connor Desch is coming off a five-touchdown passing performance against the Eagles, a 56-28 win.
Kochevar pointed to the Mountaineers getting healthy and the continuity of the coaching staff as primary reasons Western bounced back after starting 0-2. Jas Bains is in his 12th season as the head coach and his primary assistants, including defensive coordinator Todd Auer, a former DC at Mesa under Russ Martin, have been with him for several years.
Western went through a couple of rough seasons after Austin Ekeler, now with the Los Angeles Chargers, graduated, going 1-10 in 2017 and 2-9 in 2018, but last season went 10-2, tied for the conference championship and reached the Division II playoffs.
Kochevar said the Mavs need the defense to get off the field and give the offense as many possessions as possible.
“We’ve got to get our offense more opportunities,” Kochevar said “We’ve got to do a better job of forcing three-and-outs and getting back to our goal and our focus week one, let’s get the offense the ball as many times as we can. We know we have explosive athletes on that side of the ball and the more opportunities they get the better off we’re going to be as a team.
“We’ve got to play with a different sense of urgency and aggression in everything, and I think that will help us a lot.”
The past two weeks, the defense has given up too many big plays, and Kochevar said that comes down to one thing:
“It’s 100% communication. The guys that have played, some of those guys that are veterans, they need to do a better job of communicating and assist the younger guys when they’re in there so they can rely on their voice,” Kochevar said. “It’s all the way across the board defensively, we’ve just got to do a better job communicating When we’re doing that, and guys are playing and flying around, playing together and understand what they’ve got to do, we’ve played good defense in spurts. We just haven’t been able to put that whole game together yet.”
Establishing the run has been a focus offensively and it’s improved every game, with Mesa rushing for 151 yards last week. Ison rushed for 50 yards and his first touchdown as a Maverick — he also caught a touchdown pass from Karst Hunter, who has seven passing TDs to five different players in the first three games.
Ison was reuinted with three of his former coaches with the Bears, Kochevar, Trent Matthews and Trevor Wikre, when he transferred to CMU for his senior season, and said it was an easy transition.
“Coach K has been someone in my life, along with Coach Wikre and Coach Matthews, those guys have just been everything for me,” Ison said. “I went through a tough situation in 2020, ’21, my brother and sister passed away and Coach K, Coach Wik and Coach Matthews all reached out to me to show me love. It was kind of a no-brainer to come here and be coached by those guys.”
The 5-foot-8, 190-pound running back has been picking up tough yardage between the tackles and is still looking for that breakout game. His nickname is made for a crowd chant of “Boooo-da” when he crosses the end zone.
“When I was born, I was a really big baby, close to 10 (pounds),” Ison said. “So that’s kind of where that came from, you know, big round belly, everyone rubbed it for good luck. It just stuck the whole way.
“I prefer (the spelling) to be Booda, just you know, no disrespect to people who believe in Buddhism. I don’t want to disrespect any gods, but yeah, it’s pretty cool.”