Dagan Rienks kind of wishes he could have been a fly on the wall last weekend during halftime.
At New Mexico Highlands, the offense and defense meet in separate areas during halftime instead of one locker room, so the junior tight end from Paonia was in Colorado Mesa’s offensive meeting while the defense was, let’s just say, making some adjustments.
“They separated our offense and defense at halftime, but I wish I would have been able to hear what was kind of going on in the other locker room,” Rienks said with a slight grin. “But I wasn’t nervous. I knew at halftime they would make adjustments and do exactly what they did, hold a good football team to seven points in the second half.”
Down 30-28 at halftime after giving up touchdown passes of 50 and 65 yards, the defense had to regroup.
“Guys didn’t do what they were supposed to do,” CMU coach Tremaine Jackson said. “There’s no secret. We say nobody just bows up and runs over another human being, nobody is just so fast to where they just outrun guys. Normally it’s a guy that catches you doing something you’re not supposed to be doing, and a good player can find it, and they found it. …
“Then it becomes backyard football, or after Thanksgiving dinner football, where you go to the Cadillac and make a right and I’ll put it there. That’s what happened.”
Colorado Mesa’s 56-37 win over New Mexico Highlands was significant in several aspects, Jackson said.
One, it showcased the Mavericks’ balance and talent. Two, the offense showed it can not only start fast, but finish just as fast. And three, it showed CMU can overcome adversity.
“That was the first real adversity that we saw,” Jackson said. “Yeah, we started slow against William Jewell, but we hadn’t been down. We started slow a year ago against Chadron, but we weren’t down. We held Chadron to 7-0 to the end of the game (a 10-7 overtime victory). That was the first real adversity this team saw and we responded. I think it’s a credit to our players, our captains, our leaders, our offseason program. Those guys really responded to that and for me as the head coach, it was fun to watch.”
No matter how much fun it was in hindsight, it was gut-wrenching at the time, Jackson said, glancing at Rienks and saying, “so if you guys could put it away a little earlier, I’d appreciate it.”
The Mavericks (2-0, 1-0 RMAC) are averaging 48 points a game, giving up an average of 20 per game. The balance between the running and passing game is impressive — CMU averages 572 yards of total offense per game, 264 rushing and 308 passing.
“I think the addition of our new OC, Coach (Brayle) Brown, and along with our new receivers and weapons, Karst (Hunter, CMU’s starting quarterback) and all of them, I think the entire offense is dangerous, not just a single position,” Rienks said. “We can score from (different) positions and it’s going to be really scary for defenses this year.”
Only two games into the season, five different players have scored rushing touchdowns and four receivers have caught a TD pass from Hunter. Rienks, who has two TD receptions, said the offense, which got off to a slow start in the season opener, was anything but that against the Cowboys, something he hopes becomes an every-week occurrence.
“There were definitely times where I think our offense was just being very efficient that game and it really felt to us that they couldn’t stop us,” Rienks said. “It was, ‘We want to do this, we’ll do this.’ At times it was like a track meet to see who could score faster until the second half when our defense stepped up and we kept running away with it.”
Jackson had another takeaway from the Mavs’ first conference victory — his players have each other’s back.
“What we learned this past weekend is we have a real balanced football team,” he said. “Days when we’re really struggling offensively to get going, we can stop people. Days we’re struggling to stop people, we can match scores until we get a stop.”