Finals are over, students have packed up, gassed up their vehicles and headed home for a month.
Other than those in the athletic department, that is, who have one more weekend of competition before their NCAA-mandated week off.
For the basketball teams, they’ll scatter after Saturday’s games, with earlier-than-usual tip-offs. The women’s team plays Adams State at 4 p.m., with the men’s game to follow at 6 p.m. at Brownson Arena. They’ll return right after Christmas, because they have conference games over the New Year’s weekend.
The week off is a welcome break in a long season, but both basketball teams want to leave on a high note.
“Coming out of finals and being able to manage sleep and studying and able to not lose a sense of rhythm with all that is really challenging,” men’s coach Mike DeGeorge said. “We all look forward to a break and being home at Christmas. Being able to stay focused, not looking past Saturday night is a real challenge for everybody, but it’s a big game for us.”
The women’s team, hampered by injuries all season — eight players on the 19-player roster are out either for the season or an extended amount of time — isn’t accustomed to this 1-9 start. Coach Taylor Wagner knows especially his freshmen need some time away, and with the flu working its way through the roster, a week of rest and home cooking just might be the best medicine.
“It’s different for every team. There’s years where you don’t want a break because you’re playing so well,” he said. “This year I think it’s really going to benefit us. A lot of kids are sick and banged up. With our youth, they get home and just recharge, see all their loved ones and get a little bit more moral support and come back ready to go. I think it’s really going to benefit this team and we’re really going to see some growth and maturity when they come back.”
One of those freshmen, Olivia Reed, acknowledged that first semester is a grind, but she’s also the daughter of a college coach — Houston Reed is an assistant for the Northern Colorado men’s team — so she had a good idea of what she’d be facing.
“Personally, as a freshman, it’s a transition for sure,” she said. “It’s hard, but (I’m) just taking it day by day, play by play, practice by practice and just focusing on the present and just getting through it.”
Athletes on the wrestling team are also eager for a break after this weekend’s competition — the men head to the two-day Midwest Classic in Indianapolis and the third-ranked women to Sunday’s Desert Duals at the Flamingo Hilton Hotel in Las Vegas, where they’ll wrestle five duals, three against nationally ranked teams.
“Once my finals are done and I’m just able to just wrestle, that’s the easy part,” said Marissa Gallegos, the top-ranked wrestler in the nation at 123 pounds. “School’s the hard part, so going into this weekend it’s going to be nice not to have homework to do after a tournament. I try not to do a lot of homework leading up to a tournament because I just feel tired and exhausted. It’s kind of procrastinating, but it’s what makes me feel best, so it’ll just be nice to relax at the end of the day.”
During the break, she won’t relax much — she does a lot of yoga to keep her body in shape, and she’s planning to get together with her former club team in the Denver area, which has a Christmas Eve “practice” for alumni, more of a reunion than anything else. She might stop in at a high school practice next week.
The men’s basketball team wants to get back to winning at home — the 0-2 weekend against Colorado School of Mines and Metro State was the first time DeGeorge has experienced back-to-back home losses since he took over in 2018-19.
“I’d be pretty miserable ... I’d have to deal with a week of losses with nothing to do, so I’d be pretty miserable in Mexico,” sophomore forward Trevor Baskin said with a slight grin. “I just had to throw that in there.”
“Yeah, we all feel bad for you,” DeGeorge retorted.
“The break will be nice just to get back and let the body heal a little bit, just get time to relax,” Baskin said. “My coloring final was Monday, so I’m done with that and it’ll just be nice to relax after this. We really, really want to get this one on Saturday.”
Wait, a coloring final?
“It’s a business joke, because business majors have typically easier classes than exercise science and pre-med,” Baskin said — he is not taking a coloring class. “(Reece Johnson) was taking organic chemistry and physics and I was taking, not easy classes, but not nearly as demanding as the classes he was taking.”