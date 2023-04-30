With a share of the conference championship on the line Saturday, the Colorado Mesa women’s lacrosse team made sure it would finish atop the standings for the first time in program history.

The Mavericks (10-5, 9-1 RMAC) put up nine goals in the first quarter on the way to an 18-7 victory against Westminster in Salt Lake City, tying Regis for the regular-season championship. Mesa’s 14-13 overtime victory over the Rangers last weekend put the Mavs in position for the RMAC title.