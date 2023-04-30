With a share of the conference championship on the line Saturday, the Colorado Mesa women’s lacrosse team made sure it would finish atop the standings for the first time in program history.
The Mavericks (10-5, 9-1 RMAC) put up nine goals in the first quarter on the way to an 18-7 victory against Westminster in Salt Lake City, tying Regis for the regular-season championship. Mesa’s 14-13 overtime victory over the Rangers last weekend put the Mavs in position for the RMAC title.
Regis earned the No. 1 seed and will host next week’s conference tournament by virtue of the goal differential between the two. The Rangers won the first meeting 17-11.
Regan Wentz scored less than 30 seconds into Saturday’s game, and after Westminster tied it, CMU rattled off the next 12 goals and led 14-3 at halftime. Xcaret Salvador scored only 12 seconds after the Griffins’ first goal, and less than a minute later, Caroline Ohngemach scored the first of her three goals.
Courtney Havel and Kiley Davis also recorded hat tricks and Wentz scored twice, with 10 players scoring. Mesa put 26 of its 27 shots on goal, allowed only 19 shots and forced 11 turnovers. CMU turned the ball over only three times.
In a rarity, Brianna Anderson scored a goal for CMU and also faced a shot on goal, the first player to do so in program history. Anderson scored the 12th goal of the game with 11:30 left in the first half, and in the fourth quarter, she picked up a ground ball with 3:16 to play. She moved between the pipes for the final 3:11 of the game and allowed two goals.
Track & Field
Mica Jenrette won two of the final three events of the heptathlon to secure her third RMAC championship in the event.
Jenrette’s time of 2 minutes, 24.55 seconds in the 800 meters, the final event, earned her 763 points. She won the long jump with a best distance of 4 feet, 9 inches to pull within 15 points of first-day leader Avery Wright of Colorado School of Mines. She was second in the javelin (106-9) to take the lead for good.
Heather Yackey won the bronze medal in the women’s discus with a distance of 143-8.
Becker Ell was fourth in the men’s pole vault, clearing 14 feet, 10¼ inches.
Elijah Williams had the third-best qualifying time in the men’s 200 meters, with three Mavericks reaching the finals in the 100 hurdles, with Zayden Davis qualifying third (14.49), Dawson Heide fifth (14.50) and Nathan Hanson eighth (15.33). Running event finals are today, along with the remaining field event finals.
Mark Testa placed fifth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, finishing in 9:23.60.
In the women’s track prelims, Sierra Arceneaux was the top qualifier in the 200 meters (23.61), a provisional qualifying time for the national championships, with Jordan Burnett qualifying fifth (24.82). Averie Griffith qualified fourth in the 100 hurdles (14.67) and Brockman seventh (14.87).