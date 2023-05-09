Colorado Mesa center fielder Rob Sharrar is 10th in the nation in batting average, hitting .439. The Mavericks lead the nation with a .376 team batting average and are ranked No. 1 in Division II baseball.
The Mavericks went from ranked No. 15 in the preseason to the “receiving votes” category for most of March, but once April rolled around, the Colorado Mesa baseball team hit its stride.
Riding a 13-game winning streak, the Mavericks (41-9, 30-2 RMAC) enter the postseason as the No. 1 team in the nation, according to Monday’s Collegiate Baseball rankings.
CMU jumped over North Greenville, which went 0-2 last week in its conference tournament, and is ranked No. 1 for the first time since May 17, 2021, just before the regional playoffs. That season, CMU was ranked first for seven consecutive weeks, from April 5-May 17.
After a slow start had the Mavericks at 15-8, they won 12 of 13 games and climbed from No. 21 on March 27 to No. 9 on April 10. The next week, after beating then-No. 3 Rollins two out of three games, the Mavericks were ranked fifth, then fourth the next week, and No. 2 last week.
The national rankings don’t have any bearing on which teams will receive bids to their respective regional tournaments — every coach and player will say they’re nice, but they’re for the fans. The rankings that do matter will be released Wednesday, in the midst of the first day of the RMAC tournament, when the South Central Region rankings are posted on ncaa.com.
In the first poll that ranked the top eight teams in the region last week, CMU was second, just behind Angelo State. The region will have two three-team tournaments, with the top two ranked teams hosting. Those winners will meet in a best-of-three super regional at the highest remaining seed.
First, though, the Mavericks, who lead Division II baseball with a .376 batting average, need to get through the conference tournament, starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday at The Diamond at Bus Bergman Sports Complex against Colorado Christian. Center fielder Rob Sharrar is ninth in the nation with a .439 batting average.
Metro State, No. 19 in the nation, No. 5 in the region and No. 2 in Division II batting average at .368, is seeded second, facing CSU Pueblo at 11 a.m. Colorado School of Mines and Regis play at 3 p.m., with the double-elimination tournament wrapping up Saturday. The tournament champion receives an automatic bid to regionals. Tickets for the tournament are available at the gate or at rmacsports.org.