CMU vs Rollins 041423
Buy Now

Colorado Mesa center fielder Rob Sharrar is 10th in the nation in batting average, hitting .439. The Mavericks lead the nation with a .376 team batting average and are ranked No. 1 in Division II baseball.

 SCOTT CRABTREE/The Daily Sentinel

The Mavericks went from ranked No. 15 in the preseason to the “receiving votes” category for most of March, but once April rolled around, the Colorado Mesa baseball team hit its stride.

Riding a 13-game winning streak, the Mavericks (41-9, 30-2 RMAC) enter the postseason as the No. 1 team in the nation, according to Monday’s Collegiate Baseball rankings.