Colorado Mesa’s Braden Winget, above, connects on a hit Friday in the Mavericks’ 20-10 victory over MSU Denver in the RMAC Tournament at The Diamond. Winget’s hit was one of 16 for CMU, which only scored eight runs in the previous two games.
Colorado Mesa's Harrison Rodgers rounds the bases Friday after hitting one of his two home runs in the Mavericks’ 20-10 victory over MSU Denver in the RMAC Tournament at The Diamond. Rodgers had a three-run home run and a grand slam in the win.
Colorado Mesa's Harrison Rodgers connects on a hit Friday in the Mavericks’ 20-10 victory over MSU Denver in the RMAC Tournament at The Diamond. Rodgers hit two home runs — a three-run shot and a grand slam — in the win.
Colorado Mesa's Conrad Villafuerte prepares to swing at a pitch Friday in the Mavericks’ 20-10 victory over MSU Denver in the RMAC Tournament at The Diamond.
Colorado Mesa's Robert Sharrar connects on a hit Friday in the Mavericks’ 20-10 victory over MSU Denver in the RMAC Tournament at The Diamond.
Colorado Mesa's Blake Rohm delivers a pitch Friday in the Mavericks’ 20-10 victory over MSU Denver in the RMAC Tournament at The Diamond.
Colorado Mesa's Conrad Villafuerte stands on second base after hitting a double Friday in the Mavericks’ 20-10 victory over MSU Denver in the RMAC Tournament at The Diamond.
Colorado Mesa's Julian Boyd prepares to lay down a sacrifice bunt Friday in the Mavericks’ 20-10 victory over MSU Denver in the RMAC Tournament at The Diamond.
Colorado Mesa's Robert Sharrar connect on a hit Friday in the Mavericks’ 20-10 victory over MSU Denver in the RMAC Tournament at The Diamond.
Colorado Mesa's Braden Winget follows through on a hit Friday in the Mavericks’ 20-10 victory over MSU Denver in the RMAC Tournament at The Diamond.
Colorado Mesa's Julian Boyd field the ball Friday in the Mavericks’ 20-10 victory over MSU Denver in the RMAC Tournament at The Diamond.
Colorado Mesa's Julian Boyd lays down a sacrifice bunt Friday in the Mavericks’ 20-10 victory over MSU Denver in the RMAC Tournament at The Diamond.
Colorado Mesa catcher Declan Wiesner catches a pitch Friday in the Mavericks’ 20-10 victory over MSU Denver in the RMAC Tournament at The Diamond.
Colorado Mesa pitcher Blake Rohm throws to to first baseman Stevenson Reynolds on a pickoff play Friday in the Mavericks’ 20-10 victory over MSU Denver in the RMAC Tournament at The Diamond.
Colorado Mesa starting pitcher Blake Rohm delivers a pitch Friday in the Mavericks’ 20-10 victory over MSU Denver in the RMAC Tournament at The Diamond.
Colorado Mesa baseball coach Chris Hanks looks on Friday during the Mavericks’ 20-10 victory over MSU Denver in the RMAC Tournament at The Diamond.
For fans wondering what happened to the Colorado Mesa baseball team’s offense the past couple of games: The kids are all right.
Witness Friday’s 20-10 shellacking of No. 19 MSU Denver in the winners’ bracket semifinal of the RMAC Tournament at The Diamond. In a game pitting the top two hitting teams in Division II baseball — CMU is No. 1 with a .373 team average after a 16-for-37 day at the plate, Metro is second at .366.
The teams combined for 30 runs on 29 hits — there was only one error — with eight home runs and four doubles. The Mavericks also moved runners with three sacrifice bunts and one sacrifice fly. Julian Boyd, who went 3 for 4, scored four runs and drove in two, stole a base to move him within one of tying CMU’s single-season record of 36.
“The first two games we weren’t very offensive, but we were definitely due for a big offensive game,” left fielder Conrad Villafuerte said. “I think everybody was really dialed in today; there wasn’t a whole lot of fooling around.
“We knew what was at stake in this game, this is a really big win today to advance to tomorrow. We just kept it going all day.”
After winning two close, low-scoring games to open the tournament, the Mavericks weren’t exactly swinging from the heels Friday, but they were noticeably more relaxed at the plate, especially shortstop Harrison Rodgers.
“It was a lot of fun,” Rodgers said after his two-home run, 7-RBI day. “We kept our heads the whole time, no matter what the score was. I think that helped to continue to pour on the runs.”
Rodgers’ first home run just cleared the wall in left field, an opposite-field three-run home run in the first inning. The Mavericks matched those runs in each of the next two innings, and Blake Rohm was painting the corners from the mound. Rohm tired in the fifth inning and left balls over the plate too much, and the Roadrunners jumped on them.
“I don’t think it was his velocity that suffered, he was starting to miss over the heart,” coach Chris Hanks said. “He got off the edges, and they’re just too good of a hitting team.”
Rohm gave up a pair of home runs in the inning before Bridger Clontz came out of the bullpen. Collin Stone greeted him with a solo home run to bring the Roadrunners back from a 9-2 deficit to a 10-9 lead. Metro won its first two games in walk-off fashion, but Rodgers quashed just about any hopes of a third by launching a jaw-dropping grand slam over the scoreboard in left-center in the bottom of the fifth.
“I was just looking for something good to hit,” said Rodgers, who didn’t realize his ball cleared the scoreboard. As he rounded third after the grand slam, he looked to the Mavs’ dugout with a grin and a shrug of his shoulders. “That’s all in the approach, it’s never changed, no matter who’s on the mound.”
Villafuerte went 4 for 6 with five RBI, including a crucial bases-loaded double in the second inning. Caleb Thomason, who got the start at third base, hit a two-run home run to right in the third.
Once Rodgers hit his team-leading 14th home run of the season to regain the lead, the Mavericks refused to throttle things down, and the bullpen, which has been outstanding all weekend, shut out Metro (42-11) the final four innings. Clontz got the win and Cade Nicol threw three shutout innings, striking out five, for the save.
“The thought crossed my mind this morning (that Metro played an 11-inning game Thursday night that didn’t end until nearly 11 p.m.), but I have played them enough to know, and I’ve played in Colorado enough to know that it doesn’t really matter how much energy you have,” Rodgers said. “You’re playing a good-hitting team, they showed up offensively, and so did we.
“We out-lasted them, which was the good part, but we’ve played them enough to know that we can’t take them lightly and we were expecting a battle.”
Even when CMU (44-9) added four runs in the sixth inning to go up 18-10, the lead really didn’t feel safe until MSU Denver coach Ryan Strain sent an entirely new defensive unit to the field in the eighth inning, getting his starters a little added rest before Friday night’s game.
The Mavericks will send Liam Hohenstein to the mound in today’s title game. The RMAC freshman pitcher of the year is 7-0 with a 3.33 ERA, with 52 strikeouts and 15 walks.
Hanks knows nothing is guaranteed — whatever team survived Friday will have to beat CMU twice today — but likes how his club is playing.
“We stubbed our toe the last couple of years, but there’s confidence,” he said. “This is probably the most mature group I’ve ever coached. I really trust them and the stress for me personally in the dugout is low. We trust these guys. They’ve been so attentive all year, they’re so coachable, and they’ve bought in.
“Now it’s just time to let them play and not do anything stupid as a coach, just make the right moves.”