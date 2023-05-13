For fans wondering what happened to the Colorado Mesa baseball team’s offense the past couple of games: The kids are all right.

Witness Friday’s 20-10 shellacking of No. 19 MSU Denver in the winners’ bracket semifinal of the RMAC Tournament at The Diamond. In a game pitting the top two hitting teams in Division II baseball — CMU is No. 1 with a .373 team average after a 16-for-37 day at the plate, Metro is second at .366.