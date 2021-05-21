A hit and run. A slash bunt. A safety squeeze — on a full count.
All on successive plate appearances in the fourth inning Thursday by the No. 1-ranked Colorado Mesa baseball team, and all executed.
“We call it Mesa Scrum,” said CMU coach Chris Hanks, who was flashing signs from the dugout like a Wall Street stockbroker. The scrum inning produced four runs and opened the floodgates in the Mavericks’ 16-4 victory over Regis in the second round of the RMAC Tournament at Suplizio Field. The Mavericks (39-3) play at noon today in the winners’ bracket semifinal against CU-Colorado Springs.
“You get an addiction to the home run thing, so we decided going into this we were going to get back to executing stuff,” Hanks said. “Some guys need to stop obsessing over their batting averages and when you ask them to execute stuff, their focus is so much on that, they stop worrying about when am I going to get a hit.”
It jump-started catcher Spencer Bramwell, who said he’s been guilty of over-thinking at the plate the past couple of weeks.
After Chase Hamilton dropped a single into shallow left to open the fourth inning, Hanks called for a hit and run, and his junior catcher lined a base hit to right.
“It just shortened up my swing and put all the focus on the team. Luckily I got enough of it to get the ball through the infield,” Bramwell said. “It really helped me stop over-thinking and just go out there and swing.”
Caleb Farmer pulled off a perfect slash, showing bunt, then pulling his bat back and slapping a base hit through the left side of the infield, scoring Hamilton and sending Bramwell to third.
Johnny Carr fouled off a couple of bunt attempts, worked the count full, and then was instructed to bunt with two strikes. He pushed the bunt toward the mound and Bramwell broke for the plate. That was about the only mistake the Mavs made in the scrum series.
“It was a safety squeeze and that was the only thing we did wrong,” Hanks said. “If Bramwell stays at third, (Carr’s) got a sacrifice bunt.”
With two out, Matt Turner and Haydn McGeary hit back-to-back doubles and the Mavericks were up 7-1.
In his next at-bat, Bramwell crushed a two-run home run to left-center and he added a sharp RBI single in the eighth, finishing the day 3 for 5 with three RBI.
The Mavs’ willingness to do whatever they’re asked has been apparent all season, and not just with the hitters.
Trevin Reynolds has moved into a dual role, throwing in relief early in a series, or in this case, a tournament, and then making his regular start in the fourth game. Kannon Handy is slated to start today, with Reynolds getting the ball Saturday.
Reynolds came on in relief of Ryan Day (8-0) with the bases loaded in the seventh inning and needed only three 90 mph-plus pitches to strike out cleanup hitter Matt Marlow. He retired the side in order in the eighth, and Anthony Durbano finished up in the ninth, giving up a pair of solo home runs.
“The objective is to get me a little more comfortable,” Reynolds said of the new role. “My job on the team is to do anything they ask to help the team.”
He’s pitched out of the bullpen before, so it’s nothing new.
“I know my time in relief isn’t going to be long, so I can let it eat a little bit,” he said with a grin, referencing his velocity.
Day threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on five hits. Regis picked up a run in the first, but Jordan Stubbings got it right back with a line-drive, two-run home run to left-center in the bottom of the inning, and added a three-run home run, his 13th, in the Mavs’ five-run eighth.
“We’ve been missing that aspect of our game lately,” Stubbings said of the small-ball approach in the fourth inning. “And Skip’s like, ‘We’re gonna go back to fundamentals, we’re gonna win and we’re gonna prove that we can do absolutely everything.’
“I mean, we can hit, we can bunt, we can hit home runs, we can do anything we want to win. That’s just broadening our area of expertise, because we can do anything you want.
“It’s a blast.”