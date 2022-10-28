100722 lila dere 9.jpg
Lila Dere, 5, who leads Division II with 22 goals scored, and the Colorado Mesa women’s soccer team will face Regis on Sunday in the first round of the RMAC tournament.

Colorado Mesa travels to Regis for the quarterfinals of the RMAC women’s soccer tournament, facing the team that ended their tournament title hopes a year ago.

The Rangers (10-5-2, 9-2-1 RMAC) received the No. 3 seed after a 2-0 loss Wednesday to Colorado School of Mines in what ended up being the game for the conference regular-season title. Regis could have nailed down the No. 1 seed with a win, but instead dropped to No. 3 behind CU-Colorado Springs by one point in the final regular-season standings.