Colorado Mesa travels to Regis for the quarterfinals of the RMAC women’s soccer tournament, facing the team that ended their tournament title hopes a year ago.
The Rangers (10-5-2, 9-2-1 RMAC) received the No. 3 seed after a 2-0 loss Wednesday to Colorado School of Mines in what ended up being the game for the conference regular-season title. Regis could have nailed down the No. 1 seed with a win, but instead dropped to No. 3 behind CU-Colorado Springs by one point in the final regular-season standings.
Colorado Mesa (10-7-1, 8-4) was locked into the No. 6 seed before Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Westminster.
Top-seeded Colorado Mines will host CSU-Pueblo at noon on Sunday, with the other three games kicking off at 1 p.m. CU-Colorado Springs hosts Fort Lewis and Metro State is at Westminster.
The Mavericks dropped a 3-2 decision to Regis in early October at Community Hospital Unity Field, but went 6-1 to close out the regular season, allowing only one goal in that stretch (a 1-0 loss to Metro). The Rangers upset CMU 3-0 in last season’s tournament semifinals.
In this year’s match, Lila Dere scored both goals, and in the process became the leading goal-scorer in CMU program history. Dere has since become the all-time scoring leader (points and assists) and broken the single-season goals mark (22). She needs two points to break the single-season points mark and has tied her own record of 110 shots in a season.
With 22 goals, Dere, the RMAC offensive player of the week, leads Division I and Division II in goals — two Division III players have scored 24.
In a change from previous tournaments, the semifinals and championship games will remain at home sites instead of a final four setup. The semifinals are Wednesday, with the championship game either Saturday or Sunday.
The men’s all-conference team was announced Thursday, with CMU placing four on the team.
Midfielder Daisuke Takanaka and defender Ethan Anderson made the second team, with midfielder Colton Shafer and defender Raymond Jackson on the honorable mention team. Both Anderson and Jackson missed several games with injuries this season.
Volleyball
It’s no surprise that the Mavericks are on the “under consideration” list for the NCAA playoffs, which were released Wednesday. CMU has only four losses, all against teams that, at the time, were in the top six in the nation. Three of those losses were against teams that were, or are now, ranked No. 1 in the nation (Tampa, Metro State), so the No. 19 Mavericks are in good company.
The first week of the regional rankings are now an alphabetical list of 10 teams under consideration for playoff berths, with later weeks ranked. However, when the lists were released Wednesday, the South Central Region was not in alphabetical order, but rather appeared to be ranked, with CMU No. 4. The list was later changed to alphabetical, with five RMAC and five Lone Star Conference teams.
This weekend’s home matches against Chadron State at 6 p.m. tonight and Colorado School of Mines at 4 p.m. on Saturday will undoubtedly reshape the rankings — Mines (17-5, 12-2 RMAC) is No. 21 in the nation. The Mavericks (17-4, 12-2) are on a nine-match winning streak.
CMU coach Dave Fleming has the Mavericks focused on Chadron State (7-16, 5-9), but also knows the importance of Saturday’s match.
“Mines is going to be a big one, because, hopefully, we’re still tied (for second place in the RMAC) at that point,” Fleming said. “My guess is they’re right there in the regional rankings as well. So it’s a huge one, and we’re glad we get them at home, and during homecoming weekend. So let’s go beat Pueblo (in football) and then show up for the volleyball match.”
Wrestling
The Mavericks open the season picked No. 2 in the RMAC behind Adams State and tied with Colorado School of Mines.
In the poll of coaches released earlier this week, the Mavericks received 40 points, seven behind Adams State, which received six of eight first-place votes. The Orediggers received the other two first-place votes.
The Mavericks, ranked No. 10 in the nation, return a veteran squad, including three who are nationally ranked, redshirt sophomore Dawson Collins (No. 3, 125 pounds), redshirt senior Collin Metzgar (No. 5, 133), and redshirt sophomore Ryan Wheeler (No. 2, 157).
Wheeler placed third in the nation last season, and was the only wrestler to defeat Josiah Rider of Adams State, a Grand Junction High School graduate. Rider won the national championship and returns to lead the Grizzlies this season.
Mesa’s season begins at 6 p.m. on Nov. 3 with the Maroon vs. White scrimmage at Brownson Arena.
Adams State announced Thursday that it will add women’s wrestling next season. The sport is an emerging sport in the NCAA, expected to be elevated to full sponsorship next year. The Grizzlies will be the third RMAC school with women’s wrestling, joining Colorado Mesa and Chadron State.