Miles Kochevar doesn’t play the shoulda-coulda-woulda game.
There’s no doubt last week’s loss at Adams State gnawed at the first-year Colorado Mesa head football coach all the way back from Alamosa. It’s one that will likely gnaw at him when, after the season, he and his staff evaluate their first campaign.
He also knows there’s not a thing they can do to change the outcome. All they and the Mavericks can do is get back to work.
The blue-collar coach, who was an outstanding defensive back in his playing days, has the work ethic and mindset that’s found in the trenches.
“You can live with whether it’s a win or a loss, but that one just didn’t feel that was our brand of football that we want to be known for and what we put on film and we put on display last Saturday,” Kochevar said of the Mavs’ 45-31 loss to the Grizzlies.
His message Sunday when the Mavs gathered for film study was simple: “Hey, let’s be proud of who we are and what we’re doing and let’s go out and play Maverick football. That’s our focus this week.”
Basically, grab the lunch pail and figure out how to grind out a win. For all the struggles in close games, Mavericks can still finish with a .500 record if they win their final three games.
“For the offensive line, the name of the game is consistency,” junior center Caelan Keenan said. “I show up to work every day, regardless of the outcome of the game. That’s what you have to do every play. I just try to lead by example, just put my head down and go to work every day.”
Saturday’s task is to find a way to win against CSU Pueblo in front of what should be a large, vocal homecoming crowd at Stocker Stadium.
For the football team, homecoming needs to be treated like any other week. Yes, there are more activities during the week and the atmosphere at the game is a little more wired, but the meetings and practices don’t change.
“Really, no different,” quarterback Karst Hunter said. “You’re still talking about the same things, you still prepare the same way. Schematics, some things change obviously, for a different team, but we don’t focus on the game atmosphere so much, that kind of comes with it.”
Keenan tries to put blinders on.
“I try not to think of any game different from one another, but I’d be lying if I said homecoming doesn’t mean something more,” he said. “We’re gonna have a lot of people coming in, guys have family in town and it’s something you want to win, not just for the team, but for the fans, the community in general. I’d like to think I prepare just as hard every week but this one does mean more.”
Hunter, who threw 50 passes last week to try to rally the Mavericks, will be up against the stingiest pass defense in the conference Saturday. The ThunderWolves (5-3, 4-2 RMAC) allow only 190 yards passing a game, 92 fewer than the Mavs average on offense. Hunter has thrown seven interceptions, two of which have been returned for touchdowns, after being picked off only four times all of last season.
This season has been a case of the Mavs (2-5, 1-5) failing to finish what they started — CMU has led or been tied at halftime in all but two games this season.
Mesa must establish its running game — the Mavericks have rushed for more than 200 yards in only two games this season, and had a season-low 25 in their loss to Colorado School of Mines — in order to keep the offense from being one-dimensional.
The ThunderWolves have 13 interceptions and have allowed only nine passing touchdowns, but allow 215 yards rushing per game, with 12 rushing touchdowns against them.
“It’s just an attitude, just like anything on the offensive line, you’ve got to want to run the ball every play,” Keenan said. “You want that to be your team’s bread and butter and that’s kind of what we’ve been working on.”
As for the CMU defense, it needs to first, get consistent pressure on quarterback Hunter Raquet — the Pack’s offensive line has given up 22 sacks — and second, not allow big plays or long, time-consuming drives, especially late in the game.
Mesa’s defense was built from the ground up after losing 11 starters from 2021, and it’s taken time with the constant shuffling of pieces to put a solid group on the field.
”It takes a little bit of time to understand the scheme and how it works and what each guy’s role is,” Kochevar said. “The big thing on our defense is it’s one guy. You have to do your one-eleventh. I can’t worry about anyone else’s job, I gotta go out and execute mine. I can’t get antsy, I can’t get nosy, I’ve gotta make sure that I’m disciplined in what I’m doing so we’re able to execute and play together as a unit.
“With that being said, the week that we’ve have, I’m excited to watch these guys go out and take the attitude and effort that we’ve had all week and see it carry over on Saturday.”