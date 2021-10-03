Since CSU-Pueblo reinstated its football program in 2008, the ThunderWolves have lost only three home games against RMAC opponents. One of those was to Colorado Mesa in 2009, but since then, the Mavericks haven’t found a way to win at the ThunderBowl.
It happened again Saturday when CSU-Pueblo rallied from a 10-3 deficit to tie the game in the fourth quarter before eventually winning 19-13 in double overtime.
“We missed some opportunities to put it away and ended up letting it be a dogfight,” CMU coach Tremaine Jackson said. “It should have been 17-3. … Ultimately we let them stick around, and if you let good teams stick around, they find a way to win.”
After both teams kicked field goals in the first overtime, CSU-Pueblo had the ball first in the second overtime. Nick Williams caught a pass inside the 10 on second down, shook a tackle at the 5 and plunged in for the touchdown.
By rule, teams have to go for a two-point conversion starting in the second overtime, but the Mavericks broke up a pass at the goal line, and then had their chance to win the game.
Karst Hunter, who threw for 227 yards and ran for 38 more, kept the ball for 10 yards and a first down, then Jesse Rodriquez picked up five more, first on a 3-yard pass and then on a 2-yard run.
Hunter’s pass to KJ Sapp at the goal line on third and 5 from the 10 was broken up. After a timeout, Hunter looked for Dwight Blakey on the right side of the end zone on fourth down. That pass, too, was broken up at the goal line, giving the ThunderWolves their fourth straight win over the Mavericks and increasing their lead in the series to 14-7-1 since bringing the program back.
The loss spoiled an impressive performance by CMU’s defense, which had allowed only a first-quarter field goal until the fourth quarter.
The ThunderWolves (3-2, 3-0 RMAC) finished with only 220 yards of total offense to the Mavs’ 351, but pulled off the one big play of the game they needed in the fourth quarter.
A pass interference call against the Mavericks — one of eight penalties for 89 yards called against CMU to one penalty for 5 yards against CSU-Pueblo — helped the T-Wolves’ 9-play, 76-yard drive that tied the game with 7:49 to play in regulation. On second and 10 from CMU’s 14, quarterback Steven Croell threw a lateral to Nick Williams, who sidestepped a defender and found Nigel Mitchell in the back of the end zone, tying the game at 10-10.
CMU had plenty of time to drive for a go-ahead score, but was forced to punt on back-to-back drives, with the second of Blake Moore’s kicks deflected and going out of bounds at midfield with 1:32 left in regulation.
Deeandra Ervin, though, stepped in front of a pass for an interception, giving the Mavericks a chance to get into position for a winning field goal in the final 39 seconds.
Hunter, who threw a 3-yard touchdown to L.J. McConnell in the second quarter, hit McConnell for 2 yards, then ran for 7 more, but the Mavs were called for holding, putting the ball back at the 33, sending the game to overtime.
Mesa gained no yards on its first series of overtime, with two runs going nowhere and a pass to Elijah Lilly broken up in the end zone, so Lucas Ruiz-Diaz kicked a 42-yard field goal. The ThunderWolves answered with a field goal of their own, sending the game to the second overtime.
After Pueblo’s TD, the Mavericks faced fourth and 5 from the 10.
“We couldn’t seem to get in the end zone,” Jackson said. “They’re a good defense, but we’ve got to find ways to get into the end zone. … It came down to a fourth down in the second overtime and we needed 5 yards to get a first down. They did a good job dropping eight and flooded the end zone. We tried to find windows underneath. They won the 1-on-1 battles at the right time.”
Playing without starting running back Avian Thomas, who was injured last week, as was backup Morian Walker, the Mavericks turned to Rodriquez, who ran for 50 yards, and moved Darick Holmes from receiver to running back. He picked up 27 more in a game that was dominated by the defenses.
“All our goals are still intact what want to get done,” Jackson said. “We want to win the conference, one loss ain’t going to stop us. The league is that competitive this year. We put ourselves in a pinch and we have to win out to achieve the conference championship and get a playoff berth.”