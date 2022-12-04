As Olivia Reed said, the process for the young Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team is building brick by brick.
“I think we are definitely brick by brick getting where we need to get there a little bit more, but there’s definitely I felt at least improvement in the second half,” Reed said. “Those aren’t usually our best quarters but I felt like with each game we’re progressing a little bit.”
The Mavericks finally played well into the second half Saturday night, building a nine-point lead on Metro State in the fourth quarter, but a missed layup turned into a 3-pointer with 9.7 seconds left and the Roadrunners claimed a 54-52 RMAC victory at Brownson Arena.
“That’s a heartbreaker,” CMU coach Taylor Wagner said. “We lost a tough one. I thought they battled, both teams, I thought, were just kind of grinding it out. There weren’t a lot of electric plays everybody’s just kind of trying to grind it right now and we lost a heartbreaker. It comes down to one play. That’s all we need, one more stop and a big rebound and then it’s ours.
“Hopefully we learn from it. We’ve lost two close games so hopefully we get there and figure out how to close out games.”
Clinging to a 52-51 lead with 37 seconds to play, the Mavs (1-7, 0-2 RMAC) had to call time when the Roadrunners (3-5, 1-1) had all of Kylie Kravig’s options to pass the ball covered with 25.9 seconds left.
Out of the timeout, Kravig got a clear lane and drove, but missed the layup and Miza Gilberto grabbed the rebound.
Metro kicked the ball out to Brooklynn Jones, who hit her only shot of the game, but it was a back-breaking 3-pointer with 9.7 seconds to play.
On the Mavs’ final play, Kendra Parra slapped the ball away from Kravig on the baseline with three seconds left.
“It didn’t work out the way we wanted,” Wagner said. “They put a lot of pressure on Kylie and kind of pushed her off the screen that we were trying to run for her and the defender just got her hands on it and poked it away from her.”
Reed, who is battling a bad cold and didn’t even take a shot in Friday’s game or in the first quarter Saturday, got her first basket of the weekend with 2:46 to play in the first half. That was followed by a driving layup by Leah Redding and CMU led 28-27 at the break.
“Hitting that first shot eases, at least me, I think most people into the game and building that confidence,” Reed said.
Reed and Jamisyn Heaton both scored inside early in the third quarter, Tia Slade followed two missed with a putback and Laura Gutierrez hit a baseline jumper with two minutes to play in the third quarter, putting CMU up 36-35.
Slade blocked a shot and made a layup on the other end and Mesa went on a 7-2 run, with Reed grabbing an offensive rebound on the backside and just beating the buzzer at the end of the third quarter.
Gutierrez hit a 3 and Reed scored on a pick and roll to put the Mavericks up 45-38 less than two minutes into the fourth quarter.
Another bucket inside by Reed, who finished with 10 points, and a driving layup by Slade, who added six points, gave CMU a 49-40 lead with 7:09 remaining.
Metro closed it to two points and it was anybody’s game in the final five minutes.
“We led for three quarters of the game, so you know, we’re there,” Wagner said. “We’ve got a nine-point lead with seven minutes to go in the fourth quarter and that’s where I said, you’ve got to get stops. Stop, bucket, stop, bucket, and we turned it over a couple of times, gave them a couple of offensive rebounds and putbacks, put them at the free throw line. Those are the hard ones to take. That’s what we’ve been emphasizing all year long and we continue to give those up on the defensive side.”
Gutierrez finished with 16 points and Heaton 11 for CMU which is still searching for a consistent effort. Monica Brooks had 11 rebounds, but was held to only five points on another cold night shooting for the Mavs, who shot 38.5%.
Wagner’s confident the Mavs will find the brick that they need to build their foundation. He’s just not sure when.
“I mean, we can learn and win at the same time,” he said. “When we figure it out, and these kids will, we’ll have a good team. I was just telling Dave (Jahnke, CMU’s sports information director) I don’t know if it’ll be next week, I don’t know if it’ll be next month, I don’t know if it’ll be next year.
“But when they figure it out, we’ll be pretty good.”