Knowing it had to win three games Saturday to extend its season, the Colorado Mesa softball team made a run at the RMAC Tournament title.
One bad inning left the Mavericks short of the goal in an 8-3 loss to Colorado Christian in the championship game at All Star Park in Lakewood. CMU (32-23) beat Metro State 6-2 in an elimination game to get to the championship.
Mesa scored a first-inning run and freshman Marisa Nehm blanked the Cougars (55-4) the first two innings, but ran into trouble in the third. She walked the leadoff batter, then mishandled a bunt. With one out, one run in and the bases loaded, tournament MVP Logan Menzies ripped a grand slam to left-center for a 5-1 lead.
Hannah Sattler came on to pitch and got out of the inning, but gave up a pair of runs in the fourth after Brandi Haller hit her 15th home run of the season in the top of the inning.
Mesa had a chance to take the lead in the sixth, loading the bases with two out. Bella Aragon singled up the middle to make it 7-3, but Sharp popped out to pitcher Kali Crandall to leave the bases loaded.
Crandall retired the Mavericks in order in the seventh to secure the conference title and the RMAC’s automatic bid to the South Central Regional. The Mavericks were not in the top eight in the regional rankings and had to win the automatic bid to make the NCAA playoffs.
A four-run sixth inning broke open a 2-1 game against the Roadrunners earlier in the day. Ashley Bradford walked, stole second and scored on Pruitt’s single to center when Metro’s catcher was called for interference. Sarah Jorissen lined out to right to get another run home, and Iliana Mendoza and Ava Fugate hit back-to-back RBI doubles for a 6-1 lead.
Sattler (17-22) scattered seven hits, walked two and struck out two. Pruitt, the Mavs’ graduate transfer catcher, had a pair of hits against Metro and earned a spot on the all-tournament team, along with Jorissen, who went 3 for 3 in the championship game, and Sattler.
Track & Field
Kelsey Montague won the men’s 400-meter hurdles in the CSU Pueblo Last Chance meet in 54.32 seconds.
The Mavericks sent a handful of athletes to the meet to try to either attain or improve their national provisional qualifying standards.
Eddie Kurjak won the high jump, clearing 6 feet, 8.75 inches, Justin Thompson won the long jump (23-6.75), Zace Buckhold won the triple jump (48-9) and Zayden Davis was second in the 110 hurdles (14.82).
On the women’s side, Josie Coffey was second in the high jump (5-7.75) and Jordan Brockman was second in the long jump (18-5.75).
Next weekend is the final last-chance week, with CMU planning to send athletes to three different meets.