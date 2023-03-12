Scoring droughts and woeful free-throw shooting ended the Colorado Mesa men’s basketball season in the first round of the NCAA playoffs on Saturday night.
The Mavericks (25-6) went more than three minutes without scoring in the first half and had two more extended droughts in the second in their 72-57 loss to Angelo State in the South Central Regional quarterfinals in Canyon, Texas.
“They’re just a really talented defensive team, they’ve been playing at a high level, one of the top defensive teams in the country,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said. “We really felt like our ability to get in action and initiate offense was gonna be the key. We just had a very difficult time doing it. It bogged us down for big portions of the game and when we got in actions, good things happened, but we didn’t do it enough.”
After fighting back from a 17-point deficit to pull within six points, 50-44, with 9:55 to play when Reece Johnson was fouled and hit a pair of free throws — two of only three the Mavericks made in the game — CMU scored only two more points until the 4:18 mark when Trevor Baskin went inside for a layup.
The Rams (26-6) scored 11 straight points in that span to lead 61-48 and the Mavericks didn’t have another run in them.
“We just didn’t generate enough offense,” DeGeorge said. “When we found good looks we didn’t make shots and when we got fouled, we didn’t make free throws.”
Angelo State double-teamed Blaise Threatt in the half-court, never allowing him an open look, and the Rams’ defense quickly closed on shooters. Threatt finished with 10 points, but took only eight shots, making four. Baskin had 16 points and Isaac Jessup, who returned to practice this week after missing the past three weeks with a broken bone in his left hand, had nine.
“It was one of those nights,” DeGeorge said. “The guys competed really hard but it was similar to the Mines game, where we just couldn’t … we had a great week and we really thought we were ready to handle the actions with better pace and tempo but we just could not sustain any kind of offense and we weren’t aggressive enough.
“We just lost our rhythm offensively and we weren’t able to get it back tonight.”
Jessup was also outstanding defensively with a pair of steals and a blocked shot, but the Rams’ defensive scheme against Threatt was key in keeping CMU out of any kind of offensive flow.
Still, the Mavericks shot better than Angelo State, 47.1% to the Rams’ 38.9%, but a 19-point disparity at the free-throw line was the difference.
The Rams made 22 of 24, the Mavericks only three of 12 (25%). The Mavericks entered the game shooting 72.5% from the line.
A second-chance jumper by Owen Koonce sparked a 10-0 run that got CMU within six points, 50-44, with 9:55 to play, but that’s when the Mavs once again went cold, scoring only two points in nearly five minutes to go back down by 15 with just less than five minutes remaining.
The Mavericks, who reached the Sweet 16 a year ago, expect to return their entire roster next season, and, they hope, get big man Ethan Menzies back after he missed the past two years with knee injuries. Losing in the regional title game a year ago spurred the young Mavs into working relentlessly over the summer, and DeGeorge expects to see that again from a team that will be primarily juniors next season.
“You put the work in and you’re gonna keep getting better,” he said. “This is a journey, it’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon, and I’m really excited to continue to work with this group for the next couple of years. Hopefully we keep them together and keep learning these lessons and keep building and come back as a better team next year.
“I was really proud of this group. To lose Ethan Menzies again in November and then lose our first two conference games at home and still win a conference championship, we were playing at a really high level three weeks ago and the timing just didn’t work out this year for whatever reason.”
“Tonight it hurts, when you put so much into something like this, it’s very hard to have it end.”