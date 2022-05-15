Colorado Mesa didn’t have to win the RMAC Tournament to extend its baseball season.
Metro State did.
The Roadrunners mixed some power hitting with timely and well-placed base hits Saturday evening to knock off the top-seeded Mavericks 8-5 for the tournament title and earn the RMAC’s automatic bid to the Division II South Central Regional tournament next week.
The Mavericks, ranked first in the region, will make the field as an at-large team and are all but assured of hosting one of the two three-team tournaments beginning Thursday.
Not until Johnny Carr’s ground ball to short with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth forced pinch-runner Jared Grentz at second base to end it was Metro’s title assured.
And then the game that was chippy from the start turned ugly.
Some Metro players tossed their caps toward the CMU dugout — Caleb Farmer threw one right back — and the coaching staffs got into an argument as they came out for what traditionally is a handshake. A couple of coaches had to be restrained and players were kept away from the shouting match on the third base side of the plate.
As he came back to the dugout, CMU coach Chris Hanks had a wry grin on his face and simply said, “that’s what it looks like when you’ve never won.”
“The problem was they threw their hats and equipment toward our dugout,” he said a few moments later. “I mean, they have a little trouble with class, I’ll go ahead and say it. There’s a lot of transfers over there, it’s just not a classy organization. They can run their program like they run it, we’re not going to run our program like that, never have. We’ve won 10 straight conference championships and when you see a celebration like that on the field, you understand a program that’s never won anything.”
CMU (39-14) had plenty of chances to take control of the game, especially after going up 4-2 in the third inning, but a couple of uncharacteristic errors, some shaky relief pitching and Metro’s ability to find the open spots led to its title.
“We ran ourselves out of the first inning,” Hanks said. “We tried scoring and should have held the runner at third. We could have had bases loaded nobody out and that hurt. We had a couple errors, We put up the four and gave two back. I probably pitched the wrong people but tomorrow’s another day. We’ll make some adjustments, but it’s baseball. You can’t win them all.”
After Harrison Rodgers was thrown out at the plate trying to score from second on Haydn McGeary’s base hit to right in the first inning, Spencer Bramwell flied out and Conrad Villafuerte struck out.
Down 2-0, the Mavericks used Rodgers’ opposite-field double to left, his second in as many at-bats, to jump-start a four-run third inning.
Farmer drove a home run high into the batters eye in center, McGeary followed with a base hit and Bramwell drew a walk. Villafuerte bunted them over and Matthew Turner got a run home when he grounded out to short.
Jordan Stubbings doubled to center when Tanner Garner tried to make a diving catch, but it short-hopped his glove and rolled behind him, scoring Bramwell for a 4-2 lead.
The Roadrunners, though, came back with two more in the fourth on Zach Schuler’s home run to left after Ross Smith’s hard shot to short took a wicked hop into the outfield.
Mesa’s season-long issue of an inconsistent bullpen came into play after Blake Rohm, coming off a sore shoulder, was limited to two innings as the Mavs’ “opener.” He gave up a solo home run to Cam Yuran in the second, but retired the other six men he faced, throwing 24 pitches.
Josh Danyliw, though, lasted only five pitches, all balls, before he was pulled in favor of Austin Lorenz, who threw 1 1/3 innings, giving up a pair of runs.
Freshman Cole Seward gave the Mavericks a chance, going 3 1/3 innings, but a couple of uncharacteristic infield errors helped Metro State take an 8-5 lead before Cooper Vasquez came out of the bullpen to strike out Garner, who transferred to Metro from CMU, to end the inning. Vasquez struck out three of the nine men he faced over the final 2 1/3 innings.
Mesa missed a prime chance to break the game open in the sixth inning. Johnny Carr singled and Rodgers bunted him over, avoiding the tag at first to turn a sacrifice into a base hit. Farmer bunted them both into scoring position and the Roadrunners elected to intentionally walked McGeary to load the bases.
Metro coach Ryan Strain went back to his bullpen, bringing in right-hander Brandon Moore for Conner Nantkes, a lefty who had been effective keeping the Mavs’ big hitters off balance since entering in the third.
Bramwell lined the ball hard, but right at Cody Schultz, who doubled Rodgers off second to end the threat.
“Things didn’t tip our way,” Hanks said. “The ball hit the lip or Harry’s cutting down the thing and it hits the lip and gives them the one-run lead (6-5 in the sixth). Baseball stuff. Metro played better than us today, so congratulations to them.”
CMU had the meat of its order up in the eighth inning down 8-5. Johnny Carr led off with a walk, but Rodgers popped up a bunt to the catcher and Farmer and McGeary both struck out against Metro closer Eric Cox.
The Mavericks stood silently next to their clubhouse as the all-tournament team was announced — Farmer, McGeary and Rodgers made the list for the Mavs, with Metro’s Ross Smith the MVP — and the Roadrunners were handed the championship cup and continued to celebrate. Hanks knows they’ll remember the sting and carry it into the regional. The NCAA will announce the field at 8 tonight on ncaa.com.
“It always hurts to lose,” Hanks said. “It is what it is.”