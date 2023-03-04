Everyone in the building — and there were a lot of people in the building Friday night — kept expecting the Colorado Mesa men’s basketball team to make a run.
It never happened.
“I mean, the crowd was phenomenal,” Trevor Baskin said. “All of our buddies were in the front row, great support from the locals and everyone here. It’s the loudest it’s ever been in Brownson for sure. I was expecting us to make a run, I kept on thinking it was gonna happen, but we just couldn’t close the gap.”
Shots that have fallen all season rolled off the rim. Fifty-fifty balls that have ended up in a Maverick’s hands were grabbed by someone from Colorado School of Mines. The Orediggers used a 13-rebound advantage and outstanding defense to upset CMU 64-53 in the semifinals of the RMAC tournament at Brownson Arena.
“I was really proud of our overall effort, I thought the guys competed really hard,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said. “You’ve gotta give Mines credit. They’re just a really well-coached team and they played great and executed their game plan. It’s kind of back to the same old game plan that they’ve had against us where they just really tried to take away everything in the paint and force us to make shots. And we just didn’t make shots tonight.”
The Mavericks shot only 31% from the field, their second-lowest percentage of the season — they shot 30.4% in their home loss to the Orediggers in December.
That, coupled with Mines’ ability to rebound and get second and sometimes third shots, had CMU (25-5) playing catch-up most of the night.
“At our place we were knuckling it and couldn’t catch it and couldn’t get a rebound and tonight we were really aggressive and going and getting the ball rather than sitting there and watching it bounce around, and we can be the best at that at times,” Mines coach Pryor Orser said. “When you get offensive rebounds, you get more possessions and it’s a law of averages.”
With the Orediggers (26-4) playing five on the perimeter quite a bit, it took Baskin out of the paint, where he’s able to challenge shots and rebound.
“You’ve got to focus on him,” Orser said. “One thing is you’ve got to keep him off the boards and you’ve got to keep him from being a defensive (threat). He is a tremendous player, a tremendous rebounder and you’ve got to keep him out of the paint.”
Blaise Threatt led all scorers with 25 points, but the Orediggers made him work for every bucket.
“We just wanted to make sure he didn’t have a one-on-one matchup the entire game,” Brendan Sullivan said of how Mines guarded Threatt. The Mavs’ sophomore point guard never got a clear path to the basket because of how the back side of Mines’ defense played.
“We wanted to have someone in the gap so that he had to take tough shots and not just score on someone one-on-one. I think we were able to do that for the most part, have someone in the gap and double-team him when we had to.”
Threatt tried to get his teammates involved when he drew the defense on drives, but the team that shoots 40% from the 3-point line made only 6 for 21 (28.6%), and that included Baskin’s tightly contested 3 from just past the Maverick logo at half-court at the end of the first half. It was Baskin’s only basket of the game, however.
It cut the deficit to 32-29 and the overflow crowd of 1,598 sensed a run to open the second half.
It came, but it wasn’t what they expected.
Mines scored the first 13 points of the second half to go up 45-29. Not until Reece Johnson hit a 3 from the corner at the 11:07 mark did the Mavericks score in the second half.
“Blaise was putting the pressure on them and they were collapsing like Coach said, just trying to shoot it confidently when it did come out,” Johnson said of his 13-point night.
And when the Orediggers were called for stepping over the end line on the ensuing inbounds pass, Johnson hit a short hook inside and suddenly, the crowd got involved.
Loudly.
With a large student section and the pep band leading the way screaming for the Mavericks’ defense to get a stop, Mines missed a couple of shots and was called for a shot-clock violation. A three-point play by Threatt cut the deficit, which had grown to 16 points in the opening minutes to 50-41.
“I’d say 80% of the shots we took were good, 20% were bad,” DeGeorge said. “I would say a lot of that had to do with their defense. They forced us late in the shot clock. That first half we were dribbling too much and the ball wasn’t moving and we were ending up in iso too much I thought in the second half we started to attack matchups better because we weren’t getting anything out of the flow and really try to isolate Blaise a little bit more. The guys were trying. It was just one of those nights where it cycled against us.”
Threatt took a knee to the thigh on a drive late in the game and was wincing as he ran down the court, but stayed in the game. He spent quite awhile in the training room after the game getting treatment and was still limping noticeably when he came back into the gym to watch Fort Lewis and Black Hills State play the other semifinal. DeGeorge expects Threatt to be ready for the South Central Regional next week.
All four of the RMAC semifinalists will get a bid — but the Mavs will likely drop from the No. 3 spot they were ranked in this week’s rankings when the pairings are announced Sunday.
DeGeorge noted that the Mavericks had played the lower half of the RMAC teams down the stretch, but facing the Orediggers will get them ready for the playoffs.
“We’ve got a big week ahead of us to regroup and get ready for the NCAA tournament,” he said.
Fort Lewis 83, Black Hills State 78: For the third time this season, the Skyhawks beat Black Hills State, this time to reach the RMAC tournament championship game.
Fort Lewis faces Colorado School of Mines at 6 tonight at Brownson Arena.
With Akuel Kot pumping in 32 points on 10-of-17 shooting (he hit three of five 3-pointers and went 9 of 10 from the free-throw line), Fort Lewis came back from a six-point deficit in the final 10 minutes.
Kot hit a second-chance jumper just outside the lane to tie the game at 69-69 with 6:42 remaining. It was knotted at 71-71 after JaQuaylon Mays scored, and then Kot converted a Black Hills State turnover into the go-ahead jumper and followed that with a 3-pointer with 3:46 to play.
The Yellow Jackets tried to get their two-time RMAC player of the year, Joel Scott, freed up down the stretch, but Fort Lewis swarmed him every time he touched the ball.
He gave Black Hills State a chance, though, hitting a baby hook in the lane with 27 seconds left to pull his team within two, 78-76, but Kot drew a foul and made a pair of free throws, then blocked a 3-point attempt with 18 seconds to go.
Scott finished with 29 points, Sindou Cisse 14 and Caelin Hearne 10 for Black Hills (25-5), which will await its seed in the South Central Regional, which will be announced Sunday night.
Fort Lewis (27-3) got 22 points off the bench from Junior Garbrah and 12 from Dunnell Stafford. The Skyhawks were ranked No. 1 in this week's regional rankings, and should they win the RMAC tournament, have a good shot at hosting the regional tournament. West Texas A&M is ranked No. 2 and is in the Lone Star Conference semifinals today.