Trevin Reynolds knew he was about to pitch his final game at Suplizio Field.
He didn’t waste the opportunity.
The Colorado Mesa senior right-hander was outstanding Friday night, throwing eight innings on no days’ rest in the No. 1-ranked Mavericks’ 13-5 rout of Metro State in an elimination game of the RMAC Tournament.
“On the drive over I was really thinking about it, this is my last time at Suplizio and it could be the last time in my career,” said Reynolds (8-0). “I don’t know what’s going to happen in the regional, if I get put in or not, so it really sunk in and I got the goosebumps.”
After the Mavs lost 4-1 earlier in the day in the winners’ bracket semifinal to CU-Colorado Springs, the Mavericks more than responded — they made a statement.
With Haydn McGeary putting on a jaw-dropping hitting display and Reynolds allowing only one run on three hits and striking out 11, the Mavericks bounced back into today’s championship game, needing to beat the Mountain Lions twice, starting at 2 p.m., to successfully defend their tournament title. CU-Colorado Springs needs to win to extend its season by claiming the RMAC’s automatic berth in the South Central Regional.
Metro State (34-10), ranked fourth in the region, will have to wait until Sunday to find out if its season is over.
Reynolds, who threw 1 1/3 innings of relief on Thursday, was slated to start today, but got a text from CMU coach Chris Hanks on Friday afternoon.
“He texted me and called me and said ‘Hey, do you want to do this?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I can do it.’ ’’ Reynolds said. “He asked me again, ‘Do you want it?’ ‘Yeah, Skip, I can do it.’ ’’
With his fastball sitting in the low 90s and his off-speed pitches in the mid-70s threw 128 pitches, 84 for strikes.
He retired the side in order in three of the first six innings, and the Mavs’ defense sold out.
The only real jam Reynolds was in came in the fifth inning. A one-out walk and a two-out bunt single, compounded by a throwing error by Caleb Farmer, put runners at second and third. Chase Anderson hit a chopper to third and Farmer made the play, throwing him out on the run to end the inning and bringing a roar from the dugout, which was engaged from the first pitch.
Blaine Demello made a diving stop of a sure base hit, throwing out Caleb Albaugh for the first out of the sixth inning.
Offensively, the Mavericks, who couldn’t get into any kind of rhythm in the first game of the day, got back to hitting line drives and moving runners.
McGeary hit a home run leading off the third inning into the teeth of the wind that hit the scoreboard — after nearly clearing the wall in straightaway center in his first at-bat.
He doubled in a run in the fifth, grounded out in the sixth and was intentionally walked to load the bases in the seventh.
Jordan Stubbings, hitting behind McGeary, drove a two-run single through the left side of the infield on the first pitch he saw for an 8-0 lead.
Chase Hamilton hit a solo home run in the third as part of CMU’s 15-hit attack. All but one player, Demello, got a hit — and he walked twice and scored two runs.
In the loss to the Mountain Lions, the Mavericks ran into an efficient pitcher, Jonathan Cowles, and a terrific defensive performance.
CU-Colorado Springs turned three double plays and Cowles struck out five and allowed only five hits, keeping the Mavericks off balance the entire game.
A three-run sixth inning put the Mountain Lions (28-11) in control, despite a terrific outing by CMU redshirt freshman Kannon Handy, who struck out eight in 8 2/3 innings.
The one run scored by the nation’s highest-scoring team was the lowest of the season, and it didn’t sit well with the Mavericks, whose bounce-back win got them to 40 victories for the eighth time.
“I know we were all mad, angry at ourselves because that shouldn’t have happened,” Reynolds said. “Our approach is usually pretty good.
“For me, I don’t want to lose, I don’t want to be out of the tournament. This is the playoffs, so that side came out in me, all the emotions.”