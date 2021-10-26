It hasn’t happened in the NCAA Division II era of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
Two Western Slope college football teams — bitter rivals for decades — will play Saturday as nationally ranked programs.
After Colorado Mesa’s 26-21 victory last weekend in front of a sell-out crowd of 4,250 at Stocker Stadium over then-No. 3 Colorado School of Mines, the Mavericks couldn’t be ignored.
They received only three votes in last week’s national poll. Those three swelled to 144 on Monday to put CMU (6-1, 5-1 RMAC) at No. 22 in the Division II American Football Coaches Association rankings Monday.
It’s the first time the Mavs have been nationally ranked since September 2018, when they started 3-1 before fading to 7-4.
Two spots ahead of the Mavericks is Western Colorado (7-1, 6-1), which reached the Division II rankings for the first time in that program’s history last week at No. 24.
The RMAC joined the NCAA Division II ranks in 1994.
CMU travels to Gunnison to face the Mountaineers on Saturday, with both teams fighting for their playoff fate.
Western’s only loss came in overtime to Colorado Mines on the same day the Mavericks lost in double-OT to CSU-Pueblo.
More important than the national rankings are the official NCAA regional rankings, which were also released Monday.
The Mavericks, No. 8 in Super Region 4, are still in win-out mode over the next three weeks in their quest to not only win the RMAC title, but secure a playoff spot for the first time since 2016.
Western Colorado is No. 9 in the region that covers the RMAC, Lone Star Conference, Great Northwest Conference and Northern Sun Conference.
Mines (7-1, 5-1) fell to No. 14 in the nation, but is No. 2 in the region behind Augustana, S.D. (7-1).
Seven teams make each of the four super regionals when the final rankings are released after the final weekend of the season, which is Nov. 13.
Last week’s victory was the first time CMU has beaten a top-5 Division II team and its first win over a ranked team since 2016.
Two Mavericks were singled out by the conference with player of the week honors.
Quarterback Karst Hunter, who threw for 293 yards and three touchdowns, is the RMAC offensive player of the week. Nose tackle Brian Rattery, who recorded a key safety and had five tackles, 2½ tackles for loss and 1½ sacks, was selected the defensive player of the week.