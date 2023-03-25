As the Colorado Mesa baseball team turned a game-ending double play Friday, catcher Jared Hanks turned to the dugout and pointed at coach Chris Hanks before joining the congratulatory line.

That 15-0 victory was for “Skip,” the 1,000th in his coaching career, all at Colorado Mesa. Jared Hanks, the coach’s son, entered the game in the eighth inning and drew a walk, then caught the bottom of the eighth in the game that ended one inning early on the run rule.