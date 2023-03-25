As the Colorado Mesa baseball team turned a game-ending double play Friday, catcher Jared Hanks turned to the dugout and pointed at coach Chris Hanks before joining the congratulatory line.
That 15-0 victory was for “Skip,” the 1,000th in his coaching career, all at Colorado Mesa. Jared Hanks, the coach’s son, entered the game in the eighth inning and drew a walk, then caught the bottom of the eighth in the game that ended one inning early on the run rule.
After being congratulated by Colorado Christian coach Paul Koss, the CMU assistant coaches and his wife, Nikki, Hanks headed back to the dugout, where his team was lined up, cheering him and pointing at the back wall of the dugout at All Star Park.
A grinning Hanks trotted down the steps and ripped off a sign taped to the wall that read “1,000 career wins” and flashed the Mavs’ horns sign before they turned the page to the second game of the doubleheader, which they won 17-2 for win No. 1,001.
Hanks reached the milestone faster than any coach in Division II history, in his 25th season. CMU has won more than 71% of its games in Hanks’ career. He’s the 22nd Division II coach to reach 1,000 victories, eight of whom are active.
He received congratulatory messages from coaches around the country and his former players. Sergio Romo, a former Mesa pitcher who is retiring from Major League Baseball, tweeted: “Congratulations Skip!! What an achievement! Just another testament to the type of environment u create and how much u really do impact all of our lives! #rumblemavs”
The Mavericks left little doubt that No. 1,000 would happen, scoring in every inning starting in the third. Julian Boyd and Christos Stefanos hit back-to-back home runs to open the fourth inning and the Mavericks put up four runs in the fourth to make it 7-0.
Rob Sharrar added a two-run double in a three-run seventh and the Mavs tacked on four more runs in the eighth.
David Craig threw six stellar innings in a spot start, scattering four hits, walking three and striking out five. Jacob Rhoades allowed one hit over the final two innings.
Freshman Liam Hohenstein shut down the Cougars in the second game and Mavericks blew the game open early — it was 13-0 after three innings.
Softball
The Mavericks went 1-3 on their trip to Chadron, Nebraska, winning the first game of Friday’s doubleheader 5-2 before losing 4-2 in the final game of the four-game series.
Home runs by Rylee Crouch and Ava Fugate helped CMU salvage one game. Crouch hit a solo home run in the fourth, and after the Eagles (12-19, 9-15 RMAC) took a 2-1 lead, a bases-loaded walk in the fifth tied the game at 2-2.
Mesa loaded the bases in the sixth and scored on a pair of passed balls for a 4-2 lead before Fugate added a solo home run in the seventh.
Hannah Sattler allowed two runs on eight hits, struck out three and didn’t walk a batter, improving to 11-5.
In the second game, the Mavericks came up empty with runners in scoring position too often.
They stranded 12 runners — Chadron left only four on base — and fell behind 3-0 in the third inning. CMU left two runners on in each of the first two innings and loaded the bases with one out in the third, but couldn’t get a run across.
They cut the lead to 3-2 in the fifth on back-to-back home runs by Ashley Bradford and Crouch.
The Mavericks (20-11, 18-5) were retired in order in the seventh. Sarah Jorissen took the loss, allowing three runs on four hits.
Crouch’s two home runs gave her 19 this season, which leads Division II and is tied for second all-time at CMU for home runs in a single season.
The sophomore outfielder is only two home runs away from tying Kelly Adams’ 22-year-old school record of 21 with more than a month remaining in the season.