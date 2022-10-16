Fun.
One little word that Miles Kochevar said several times Saturday night after the Colorado Mesa football team ran roughshod over Fort Lewis, 70-10, at Stocker Stadium, snapping a four-game losing streak that was anything but fun.
“I'm just super proud of them and excited for those guys to be able to watch the go out and have fun again,” Kochevar said after his first coaching victory at Stocker Stadium, where he starred in high school for Fruita Monument. “That was awesome. That's something that we needed.
"We forget how hard it is to win, and then to be able to get a lot of guys in and for guys to be able to go out and execute and do their job, that was fun watching tonight.”
The Mavericks (2-4, 1-4 RMAC) didn't just have fun in scoring 70 points for the first time since putting up 77 in a 77-14 rout of New Mexico Highlands in 2017 — they had a blast.
The 70 points wasn't that much of a surprise to Kochevar, to be honest.
“I told the guys real briefly after the game, that's what we've expected all year, honestly,” he said. “Our mindset, where I'm at, I think we could have put 70 on every opponent that we've had with the firepower that we have on the offensive side of the ball. To get that confidence now, to build momentum, we're going to move that forward.”
They scored on nine of 10 offensive possessions, and threw in a defensive scoop-and-score on an incomplete pass behind the line of scrimmage for good measure.
Fort Lewis (0-6, 0-5) has been outscored 332-48 this season and didn't score a touchdown Saturday until less than seven minutes remained in the game. The Skyhawks did manage a third-quarter field goal after the Mavericks scored the first 49 points.
With a bigger, more physical presence on the offensive and defensive lines, the Mavs did pretty much anything they wanted to from the opening kickoff. Unafraid to use a gimmick play now and then, it didn't take long in this one.
Only 1:30 into the game, the Mavericks had moved from their own 17 to the Fort Lewis 16 in three plays after Kash Bradley's opening kickoff return to the Skyhawks' 33 was wiped out by a holding call.
A swing pass to Jullen "Booda" Ison on first down from the 22 turned into a 62-yard gain, with Ison using a little a shimmy at about the 40 to shake his defender, then sprinting down the sideline and cutting back toward the middle at about the Fort Lewis 30 before he was dragged down.
On the next play, he took a handoff and swept to his left, then handed the ball to tight end Dagan Rienks on an end-around. Rienks, who threw 26 touchdown passes as a quarterback his senior year at Paonia High School, threw his first college touchdown, hitting quarterback Karst Hunter for his first touchdown catch.
“That was real fun. We've had that in since week 2,” Rienks said, grinning. “We finally got to do it this week and it worked out.
“We knew this was a week that we needed to sharpen some things and we came out here and did that, put together a full game, which we hadn't been able to do this year, and we executed when we needed to execute.”
Despite having the ball nearly 13 minutes less than the Skyhawks, the Mavs' aggressiveness on defense gave the offense the ball in good field position. A tipped punt on the first defensive series put the ball in the red zone and three straight runs by Isaac Maestas put the Mavericks up 14-0.
After a missed field goal by Fort Lewis, it took only three plays for Keyshawn Ashford to introduce himself to the home crowd. The junior running back took a short pass from Hunter and got past the initial wave of defenders, looked up and saw nothing but green.
“My line, right before the play, they told me, ‘We got you,' so as soon as I caught it I saw the open field and just took off,” he said after his 80-yard touchdown, his first at CMU. He added a 10-yard rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter to put the Mavs up 56-3.
After Ashford's first touchdown came a 29-yard touchdown pass from Hunter to Jacob Whitmer in the final minute of the first quarter, upping the score to 28-0.
A fumbled snap and a sack got the defense off the field and again, Hunter wasted no time with a short field. Taking over at the Fort Lewis 46, it took only three plays to find Markel Quinney from 12 yards out, the first for the redshirt freshman.
Hunter added a 7-yard scoring run and Ison scored from 5 yards out to send the Mavs into the locker room with a 49-0 lead.
There, adjustments were made, and the coaches reminded the players to not let up.
“Where we're at, we haven't been able to finish a game, we haven't been able to put four quarters together,” Kochevar said. “Just to be able to go out and continue to play the game the right way and finish your opponent when you have them down, have respect for the game to go out and play the right way no matter who's in there. Those guys did that and they responded and came out and finished what they started.”
The second half was played mostly by the reserves, with redshirt freshman Kia'i Keone in at quarterback and Hunter calling plays from the sideline. Hunter completed 9 of 12 passes for 285 yards and was responsible for five touchdowns — three passing, one rushing and one receiving.
Keone's first series was the only one the Mavericks didn't score on, but after giving up the field goal to Fort Lewis after a 10-play drive, Keone was sharp.
He completed 6 of 8 passes for 52 yards in his first game, driving CMU 86 yards in 14 plays, chewing up 6:20, with Ashford's first rushing touchdown making it 56-3.
Only seven seconds later the Mavs' defense got in on the fun.
Fort Lewis quarterback Braden Wingle's first-down pass to Christopher Thomas Jr. in the right flat was behind the line of scrimmage. Thomas couldn't come up with the pass, but CMU freshman Kash Bradley scooped up the ball and ran it in for his first touchdown.
“I didn't really realize if it was a pass behind the line, but I knew if it was it was live, so I just figured it couldn't hurt anything if I did go and pick it up and they call it dead,” Bradley said. “I didn't hear a whistle so I guess I'm gonna score.”
After Wingle finally got the Skyhawks a touchdown with a 12-yard pass to Drake Cortez, Keone marched CMU 80 yards in 10 plays, running in for his first touchdown from the 3.
Mesa rushed for 248 yards, with Myles Newble leading them with 64 yards on nine carries. Mesa's top two backs, Ison and Maestas, combined for only 10 carries. With the game out of hand, Kochevar saw the chance to go deep into the bench — 10 different receivers caught at least one pass.
“Being able to start fast, that set the tone early and then we continued to put pressure on them,” Kochevar said. “That was our challenge as we looked at today. Sometimes you can play down to your opponent, and I don't think the guys did that. They just came out and took advantage of what was out there.”