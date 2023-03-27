Mavs have great showing at Sunday road races SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Mar 27, 2023 Mar 27, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print It was a good day on the road for the Colorado Mesa University cycling team on Sunday at the Maverick Classic road race.For the men, racing in the Collegiate A race, CMU riders finished first and third, and a former CMU rider placed second.Vaughn Veenendaal pulled ahead in the final sprint to win by three seconds over Torbjorn Roed in a time of 3 hours, 21:09 minutes.The race was close throughout the 77-mile race on the demanding Purdy Mesa course with the top 17 riders finishing within a minute of the winner.Troy Fields finished third just 14 seconds behind Veenendaal. Lance Abshire placed 15th, 44 seconds back and Aidan Lemorande was in 18th.In October 2022, Roed helped lead the Mavericks to the national mountain bike team title by winning two individual titles in the short-track and cross-country races.The CMU women also had a good day but the the 2023 Maverick Classic road race title went to the Fort Lewis rider Natalie Quinn — barely.In an all-out spring to the finish, Quinn was given the victory in a time of 2:45.30.That same time was given to Colorado Mesa riders Madigan Munro in second and Rudy Ryan for third.Those three riders broke away from the field and finished more than four and a half minutes ahead of the next two finishers.Kate Swiller finished sixth and Chloe Fraser seventh for the Mavericks.Olivia Cummins, who on Saturday, won her second straight Maverick Classic Downtown Criterium title as a sophomore, placed eighth in the road race for CMU. Isabella Rich was 10th for the Mavs.Like Roed, Munro had a great performance at the mountain biking nationals, also winning titles in the short-track and cross-country races.The CMU road cycling team will look to defend its national team title at Road National Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico May 5-7. 