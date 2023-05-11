The balance on Colorado Mesa’s baseball team, and across the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, showed Wednesday when the all-conference teams were announced.
Three players, two from CMU, shared player of the year honors, and the Mavericks also had the freshman pitcher and coach of the year, along with four first-team players and 10 total making the team.
Right fielder Julian Boyd and shortstop Harrison Rodgers were two of the co-players of the year, along with MSU Denver outfielder Tanner Garner, who transferred to the Roadrunners last season after playing at CMU.
Boyd, a senior from Los Angeles, became the first player in CMU program history to hit 10 home runs, 20 doubles and steal 30 bases in a season — he had swiped 33 of 37 entering Wednesday night’s RMAC Tournament game against Colorado Christian. He was second on CMU’s team in batting average a .432, scored 72 runs and drove in 55 during the regular season.
Rodgers, a junior from San Diego who moved from second base to shortstop this season, hit .379 with 12 home runs, 16 doubles and 55 RBI.
Garner, a senior outfielder, is second in the nation with a .457 batting average and 25 doubles, which is third in the nation.
Mesa’s Liam Hohenstein was selected the freshman pitcher of the year by the RMAC coaches. The right-hander from Castle Rock is 7-0 with a 3.33 ERA, 52 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings and allowing teams to hit only .228 against him. He threw one complete game, a four-hit shutout against CU-Colorado Springs in April.
Chris Hanks, who led the Mavericks to their 11th consecutive RMAC regular-season championship, and in the process won his 1,000th career game, the fastest to do so among the 22 Division II coaches to achieve the milestone. He had 1,024 victories, all at CMU, entering Wednesday’s game.
The Mavericks (41-9) have won 40 or more games every season since 2013, not including the COVID-shortened season in 2020.
Boyd, Rodgers and Hohenstein made the first team, along with closer Anthony Durbano, who missed all of last season with an arm injury. Durbano appeared in 18 games, going 5-0 with a 2.77 ERA. He struck out 31 and held teams to a .196 batting average.
Six more Mavericks made the second team — pitchers Kannon Handy and Jacob Rhoades, catcher Declan Wiesner, second baseman Jonathan Gonzalez, center fielder Rob Sharrar and left fielder Conrad Villafuerte, who made the RMAC Gold Glove team as one of the three outfielders with the best fielding percentage. The senior from Fountain Valley, Calif., has a perfect 1.000 fielding average, with 51 putouts and three assists in 54 chances. He was also in on two double plays.
Before the Mavs’ game Wednesday night, Caleb Thomason collected the RMAC Summit Award, which goes to the student-athlete with the highest GPA among teams competing for the conference championship.
Thomason, a junior infielder, has a 4.0 GPA in mass communications. He’s played in 33 games with a .384 batting average, 24 RBI and 12 extra-base hits.
To be eligible for the Summit Award, student-athletes must be a sophomore or above and have participated in their sport at their institution for at least two years. Student-athletes must be active members of their teams, traveling and competing at the RMAC championship event. Graduate students are not eligible.
The Mavericks, ranked No. 1 in the nation by Collegiate Baseball, are still No 2 behind Angelo State in the South Central Region, with those rankings released Wednesday afternoon.
Only percentage points separate CMU and Angelo State in the Division II Performance Indicator. Angelo State has a score of 21.760, CMU at 21.600. The Rams, who play Lubbock Christian this weekend in a best-of-three series for the Lone Star Conference title, have an edge on CMU in strength of schedule, .504-.498, and Angelo’s in-region RPI is .587, CMU’s .571.