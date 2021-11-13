A wiggle here, a stutter-step there, and the same play on the football field looks completely different.
That’s the key to the Colorado Mesa football team’s high-powered offense — that and a roster of extremely talented players.
“When I first came here back in August, Coach (Brayle) Brown gave me the playbook and at first I was like, ‘Whoa, there’s a lot going on,’ but as we got into camp and practice, everything started coming together,” running back Darick Holmes Jr. said.
Not only did the plays and the options off those plays start making sense, but the biggest challenge of all started to work — getting all the transfers to know and trust one another.
“One of the challenges coming in having so many transfers was how do you get these guys to mesh when they have zero prior relationships with each other?” said Brown, the Mavs’ first-year offensive coordinator. “I thought we did a good job with that. We actually have a really good problem, right?
“We have a lot of guys that deserve the ball, so as a coach, you love that because you see outside zone and you see 8-8 (Holmes) and you’re happy, you see 3-0 (Morian Walker) and you’re happy, 3-8 (Avian Thomas) and you’re happy, so you’re like, let’s roll with it.
“I thought those guys really mesh off the field, they hang out off the field and they’re always together, They play for each other and that’s something we really harped on. I don’t know if we did that the first few games, but as we experienced the rest of the season, they’re starting to play for each other and that’s something that’s good to see.”
Holmes is No. 10 in the RMAC in rushing, with 477 yards on only 50 carries. He started the season as a receiver, but injuries to Thomas and Walker moved him to the backfield, where he’s likely to stay next season.
Walker has 46 carries and is 16th in the conference with 286 yards, and Thomas has 50 carries for 350 yards in only five games.
Brown and the rest of the offensive staff took that group of skill-position transfers (the top three running backs and top three wide receivers transferred into the program this year) and molded it into the No. 1 offense in the RMAC and No. 16 in the nation.
Colorado Mesa (7-2, 6-2 RMAC) leads the RMAC in rushing at 201.1 yards per game, more than 20 yards more per game than any other team in the conference, and is No. 2 in passing yardage per game at 245.3.
The three transfer receivers, LJ McConnell, Elijah Lilly and Dwight Blakey, are one-year guys, as is Walker, all coming in as seniors or graduate students. Thomas is a freshman and Holmes is a junior.
The receivers all have similar numbers — Lilly has 33 catches for 449 yards and four TDs, McConnell 26 for 424 yards and three touchdowns and Blakey has 27 for 309 yards and two touchdowns.
Junior tight end Dagan Rienks leads the team with five touchdown catches.
Quarterback Karst Hunter, second in the conference in passing yardage (147.5 per game), is a redshirt freshman, as is his backup, Gavin Herberg.
Junior Christian Moore, who transferred from Central Washington, redshirted this season, and the Mavs have three freshman QBs who redshirted, so the quarterback room is well stocked.
Mesa’s offensive balance was impressive, and kept defenses on their heels all season.
The Mavericks, who fell to No. 10 in Super Region Four, with only seven teams getting bids after this week’s regular-season finale, have rushed for 206 yards and thrown for 253 yards per game, with 18 passing touchdowns and 24 rushing.
The drop in the region is just more motivation for the Mavericks, who travel to South Dakota School of Mines (6-4, 4-4) for a noon kickoff today in the final game of the season, Brown said.
“It makes our job easy when you can hand 8-8 the ball on an outside zone and he takes if 78 (yards) on the second play of the series,” Brown said of Holmes’ 190-yard, four-touchdown game last week.
“We’re like, ‘Oh, that’s a great call.’ Coach Jack (Tremaine Jackson) is like, ‘Why don’t we do that more?’ It’s just fun.”
Brown likes to get creative in the offense, at times going with five wideouts and an empty backfield or putting a linebacker in the backfield on the goal line, with Siaosi Finau scoring a touchdown earlier this season.
“The whole thing is, you’ve got to kind of compartmentalize what your job is,” Brown said. “So with that, we have a lot of tags, and by tags, I mean, now we’re sending this receiver on a whip route or on an under (route), and to the defense it looks like you’ve completely changed the play, but to the offense it’s just the same play with one guy doing something different.”
The coaches’ daily brainstorming sessions lead to those tags, and make long days fly by.
“We are very creative. This time of year you kind of have to be creative,” Brown said. “I was joking with our defensive coordinator (Brandon Andersen) and he said, ‘Every time we come out to practice, we see something new.’
“That’s fun, and you’ve got to keep it fun for the players, keep it fresh, and for the coaches as well. We’re in there 15 hours a day and we’re doing the same thing over and over and over and it gets stale, so we like to keep some flavor in it.”