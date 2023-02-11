Olivia Hansson clocked an automatic qualifying time in the women’s 500-yard freestyle Friday night and Lily Borgenheimer added to her RMAC championship haul as the top-ranked Colorado Mesa women’s swim team moved ever so close to their fifth straight championship.
The men’s team got yet another outstanding day from Dejan Urbanek and Ben Sampson as it, too, closed in on a fifth straight title entering the final day of competition at El Pomar Natatorium.
Hansson won the 500 free in 4 minutes, 53.50 seconds, with Katerina Matoskova right behind in second with a B-cut time of 4:56.85.
Borgenheimer claimed her 19th RMAC title and the sixth of this week with a time of 1:02.18 in the 100 breaststroke. The CMU women have 967 points, with Colorado School of Mines a distant second with 543.
The men’s team, with Urbanek sweeping the butterfly events by winning the 200 in a B-cut time of 1:47.08, have scored 890 points, with Oklahoma Christian second with 625.
Isiah Cheeks claimed the 1-meter diving title, giving him the RMAC sweep, scoring 551.85 points. Dawson Wilson was fourth and Josh Thomas fifth, both qualifying for nationals.
Oklahoma Christian’s Victor Rosado set a pool record of 4:25.04 in the 500 freestyle, an automatic national standard, with the Mavs’ Kyle Benjamin second and Kuba Kiszczak third, both clocking B-cut times.
Matoskova won the women’s 100 backstroke (55.14) and Lauren White was second (55.45), both B times, Kiara Borchardt was second in the 200 butterfly (2:08.19).
Sampson picked up his third RMAC title of the week by winning the 100 backstroke, breaking his own RMAC Championship record by touching in 47.18 seconds. He swam a 47.31 last season. Austin Lane was third and Andrew Scoggin fourth, both with B-cut times. Mahmoud Elgayar was second in the 100 breaststroke (54.20).
The women won the 200 free relay (1:32.74) with the men second (1:20.87) to Oklahoma Christian.
Softball
Rylee Crouch doubled and scored to break a scoreless tie in the fifth inning, but the Mavericks couldn’t hold the lead in a 2-1 loss to West Texas A&M in Canyon, Texas.
The Buffs rallied for two runs in the sixth inning and got out of a bit of a jam in the bottom of the inning in the reworked West Texas Invitational.
Sixth-ranked Texas A&M-Kingsville withdrew from the tournament early Friday morning because of “unforeseen circumstances,” according to a release from West Texas A&M, canceling the Mavs’ first game of the day. The Mavericks face Eastern New Mexico and West Texas A&M today, with Sunday’s game canceled.
In the sixth, Miranda Pruitt walked with one out and pinch-runner Bella Aragon stole second with two out. Ava Fugate reached on a passed ball on strike three, with Aragon moving to third. Crouch struck out to end the threat, and West Texas A&M pitcher Heidi Vortherms struck out all three batters she faced in the bottom of the seventh.
Vortherms recorded 14 strikeouts and walked only one. CMU pitcher Hannah Sattler (1-2) allowed two runs on five hits, walked two and struck out two.
Crouch led off the bottom of the fifth with a double down the right-field line and Makayla Westmoreland reached on an error, allowing Crouch to score from second. Westmoreland advanced to second on the error and took third with two out, but was stranded when Myah Arrieta lined out to third.
Crouch, Fugate and Brandi Haller each had one hit for CMU (2-4).
Tennis
Dan MacDonald picked up his 200th victory as the Colorado Mesa men’s tennis coach with a pair of 7-0 sweeps at Nebraska-Kearney’s new indoor facility.
First, the Mavericks swept Doane College, with Tyler Landen defeating Jorge Chevez in a 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 at No. 1 singles, and Jorge Abreu winning a second-set tiebreaker at No. 4 singles, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) against Federico Infante. The Mavericks did not lose a set in singles, and lost only the No. 2 doubles match.
In the afternoon, CMU shuffled its lineup but still blanked Hastings College, with William Leschig moving into the No. 1 singles slot and winning 6-3, 6-4 over Nick Smeltzer. The Mavericks lost only three games in the other five singles matches.
The women’s team was shut out 7-0 by Nebraska-Kearney. Makenna Livingston took Melisa Becerra to a third set, losing 3-6, 6-3, 11-9 at No. 1 singles. Kristen Thomas also split sets at No. 6 singles against the Lopers’ Merci Hood, losing 2-6, 7-5, 10-5.
The Mavericks rebounded in the afternoon with a 7-0 victory over Hastings, with Macy Richards losing only one game at No. 1 singles in a 6-1, 6-0 win over Theresa Price. Juliana Campos won 6-4, 6-0 over Sasha Richards at No. 2, and Mesa recorded 6-0, 6-0 wins at No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5 singles.
Track & Field
Colorado Mesa’s men’s team won three events in the first Minnesota State Massive Meet in Mankato, Minnesota. Teams will compete again today as they attempt to achieve national qualifying standards.
Zayden Davis won the men’s 60-meter hurdles final in 8.05 seconds, Kade Christensen won the men’s 60-meter dash in 6.84 seconds and Elijah Williams won the 200 in 21.93 seconds, with Mateo Casados third (22.12).
Justin Thompson was third in the high jump, clearing 6 feet, 5 ½ inches, with Zace Buckhold fifth (6-3 ½). Dayne Ortega was fourth in the men’s 400 (49.42). Mesa has 56.5 points heading into today’s events.
For the women, Jordan Burnett was second in the 400 (55.74) and McKenna Molder fourth (56.27), and Josie Coffey was second in the high jump (5-5 ¾), with Sierra Arceneaux sixth in the 200 (25.31).