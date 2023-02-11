Olivia Hansson clocked an automatic qualifying time in the women’s 500-yard freestyle Friday night and Lily Borgenheimer added to her RMAC championship haul as the top-ranked Colorado Mesa women’s swim team moved ever so close to their fifth straight championship.

The men’s team got yet another outstanding day from Dejan Urbanek and Ben Sampson as it, too, closed in on a fifth straight title entering the final day of competition at El Pomar Natatorium.