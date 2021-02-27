The veterans set the tone early, but the freshmen put on a show.
The four first-year players were a big reason the No. 5 Colorado Mesa men’s basketball team on Friday night steamrolled past the only team that’s put a blemish on their record, 93-77 over Western Colorado at Brownson Arena.
With Trevor Baskin, Blaise Threatt, Reece Johnson and Christopher Speller on the floor with senior Jared Small in the first half, they went on a 17-3 run to give the Mavericks the chance to win the RMAC regular-season title tonight against Fort Lewis.
Threatt scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half, including nine in that key first-half run. Baskin had a double-double in the first half, with 12 points and 11 rebounds after Ethan Menzies picked up a couple of fouls and headed to the bench. He added a pair of rebounds in the second half, and also blocked three shots.
“Obviously, we were bigger than them, so we were gonna try to take advantage of that through the post,” Baskin said. “And really, whenever we’d post up, they would open up opportunities for us to drive and kick and our teammates did a good job of getting past their guards and finishing it off. We did what we game-planned for well, and it just happened to where we were all on the same on the floor at the same time.”
After that run put the Mavs up 34-27, the youngsters were nowhere near finished. Threatt hit a 3-pointer, Baskin blocked a shot on the other end and Threatt drove the lane for a layup.
After Western scored, Threatt drove the lane again, drew the defense and dished to Baskin for a one-handed dunk, then Baskin blocked a shot, grabbed the rebound and was fouled. He made two free throws, Threatt blocked another shot and dished to Baskin again for a layup and a 45-29 lead with less than two minutes left in the half.
Western is perimeter oriented, so the Mavericks took advantage of their size advantage to score 56 points in the paint. They also grabbed 17 offensive rebounds and scored 27 second-chance points.
And the bench scoring? CMU won that battle by 40, 50-10, avenging that lone loss.
Threatt used his quickness to drive and his strength to get to the rim. And he’s adjusted to college basketball, knowing he needs to jump-stop in the lane instead of charging through.
“If they’re as big as me physically, they’re not going to be faster than me, and if they’re faster than me, they’re not gonna be as big,” Threatt said. “So I feel like I always have an advantage against everybody we play. I have to pick my moments. I’m trying to see the game at a slower pace and it’s slowing down for me every game.”
Georgie Dancer dominated things in the early going, using his quickness to attack the basket and finished with 17 points. Menzies had 13 and Small 12 more.
“It’s just what you expect out of your senior leader. He’s just been the centerpiece of everything that we do this year and had really taken on that leadership role and is a calming presence on the floor,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said of Dancer. “Late in games he’s super-clutch and everybody feeds off his confidence.”
Some might have wondered how the Mavericks would perform after knocking off then-No. 1 Colorado Mines. It wasn’t a problem.
“If I’m being completely honest, we had a little bit of emotional hangover the first couple of days of the week, and it was everybody, because I was feeing it, too,” DeGeorge said. “There’s just kind of an exhaustion, quite frankly, coming off that high. On Wednesday we kind of got refocused and were able to be very motivated for this game after losing out there.
“Now we’ve got a chance to win a championship if we win two this weekend. One down, one to go.”