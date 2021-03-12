Indoor Track & Field
Mavs' Jenrette finishes sixth in pentathlon at nationals
Colorado Mesa's Mica Jenrette set new personal-bests in each of the five disciplines in the pentathlon Thursday to finish sixth at NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships in Birmingham, Alabama.
The sophomore scored 3,781 points to surpass the previous RMAC and CMU record. Saginaw Valley's Cheyenne Williams won the event with 4,113 points.
Jenrette will run on the Mavs' 4x400-meter relay team on Saturday and teammates Josie Coffey (high jump) and Sierra Arceneaux (200-meter preliminaries) will compete today. Tony Torres (mile) and Justin Thompson (high jump) will also compete for CMU's men today.