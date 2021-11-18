Dave Fleming has always believed he has the best libero in the conference.
On Wednesday, that became official when junior Kerstin Layman was selected the RMAC defensive player of the year in a voting of the conference volleyball coaches. And for the second season in a row, the Mavs have the top rookie, with outside hitter Sydney Leffler selected the freshman of the year.
Layman transitions the Mavericks into their attack from the back row, with 412 digs this season and only 16 receiving errors. She’s a three-time all-conference player, earning second-team honors this season and last spring, despite missing the first several matches with a broken hand, and was an honorable mention pick in 2019. She’s passed the 1,000 digs mark in her career, with 1,062.
“Getting up is a lot harder than it was my freshman year,” Layman said with a laugh last week when asked how her body holds up after hitting the floor so many times in her career. “But I mean, it’s been really exciting to reach that milestone. Obviously my body’s not thrilled about 1,000 times hitting the floor, but I’m gonna keep pushing and reach as many as I can by the time my time is done.”
Leffler has a team-high 316 kills this season, the most of any CMU freshman since Fleming took over the program 17 years ago, and is second in the conference at 3.51 kills per set. She’s had 20 or more kills in five matches.
Leffler and redshirt freshman setter Sabrina VanDeList made the all-conference first team, with Layman and CMU’s two middle blockers, Tye Wedhorn and Savannah Spitzer, on the second team.
The Mavericks (21-5) play Colorado School of Mines and RMAC setter of the year Drew Stokes at 5 p.m. on Friday in the semifinals of the RMAC tournament at Metro State’s Auraria Event Center. Metro State, ranked No. 1 in the nation, features sophomore outside hitter Rylee Hladky, the RMAC player of the year. Metro’s Jenny Glenn was voted coach of the year.
COLORADO MESA jumps in regional rankings
Last week’s victory over Regis in the regular-season finale helped the Mavericks move from sixth to fourth in the South Central Region rankings, which were released Wednesday.
In the first two rankings, Mesa was ranked sixth but the win over the Rangers, who were fourth last week and fell to fifth this week, vaulted the Mavs into the top four. Metro State is the top-ranked team in the region and Colorado Mines is second.